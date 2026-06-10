Experts at the India Global Innovation Connect 2026 state India can be an AI powerhouse by focusing on frugal innovation and vertical AI solutions, rather than competing in the foundation model race, leveraging its digital infrastructure.

India has the firepower to become an AI powerhouse, but winning the global race means skipping the foundation model sprint and doubling down on frugal innovation and vertical AI. That was the dominant message on Day 1 of the 5th India Global Innovation Connect 2026, which opened in New Delhi today under the theme "India in the Age of AI".

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Organised by Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, the two-day summit brought together policymakers, technologists and investors to map India's strategic choices.

India's AI Foundation and Bottlenecks

With over US$20 billion committed to AI, nearly 2,200 Global Capability Centres employing 2.5 million professionals, and advanced digital public infrastructure, the foundations are in place. The bottleneck now is procurement, financing and deep-tech commercialisation.

Strategic Direction: Leapfrog, Don't Chase

The opening plenary set the tone for where India should compete and where it should leapfrog. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stressed that AI development must be guided by "ethics, accountability and sustainability."

Regulating AI like Financial Markets

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council, argued for regulating AI like financial markets treat non-deterministic systems: "AI is a non-deterministic complex system -- and we need to regulate it like one. What works is skin in the game: clear accountability, identifiable actors who bear the consequences of failure... Ultimately, we will need a global governance architecture for AI -- not unlike what SWIFT or the IMF represent for finance."

The Frugal Innovation Advantage

Claude Smadja, Co-founder of IGIC and Chairman, Smadja & Smadja, framed India's advantage as its ability to "achieve more with less". "India's strength has always been its ability to achieve more with less. Just as frugal innovation enabled remarkable achievements in sectors like space technology, the AI era presents a similar opportunity. Through strategic partnerships, leveraging open innovation platforms and focusing on strategic sectors, India can accelerate innovation while overcoming resource constraints," he said.

Investor Focus on Vertical AI and Deep-Tech

Investors echoed the vertical focus. Will Poole, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Capria Ventures, said: "The opportunity is not to chase foundation models, but to build vertically focused AI solutions that solve real-world problems at scale and can be exported globally." Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, Indian Angel Network, highlighted founder ambition but called for "patient capital and stronger funding mechanisms for deep-tech ventures".

Expanding the Ecosystem: Semiconductors and Biotech

Sessions throughout the day covered semiconductor innovation, biotech and healthtech. Ruchir Dixit, Vice President & Country Manager, Siemens EDA, said India can "not only participate in the global technology ecosystem but help shape it", driven by engineering talent and closer industry-academia-government collaboration.

Over the next two days, IGIC 2026 will dive into startup funding, digital sovereignty, defence innovation and sustainability tech as India charts its own path in the AI order. (ANI)