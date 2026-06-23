Adani Mundra Airport has launched its first scheduled flight service with Star Air, connecting Mundra to Mumbai and Goa. Eight additional routes will be launched, aiming to boost trade, logistics, and tourism in the Kutch region.

Adani Mundra Airport on Tuesday announced the launch of its first scheduled flight service, connecting Mundra with Mumbai and Goa, in partnership with regional airline Star Air. The company said the new air connectivity is expected to strengthen trade, commerce, logistics and tourism in the Kutch region while supporting the growth of Mundra as a major business and logistics hub.

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Expanded Connectivity to Key Cities

Along with the Mumbai and Goa route, Star Air will launch eight new air services from Mundra Airport. The airline will connect Mundra with Hindon, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded, providing improved connectivity to key cities across the country.

According to the company, the new services will significantly reduce travel time and create a faster corridor for businesses, traders and tourists travelling to and from the region.

Transforming Kutch into a Logistics Hub

Adani Mundra Airport said the launch of scheduled flight operations marks an important step in transforming Kutch into a fully integrated multi-modal logistics and business hub.

Airport Infrastructure and Facilities

The airport has been developed with a 1,900-metre runway capable of handling a wide range of passenger and cargo aircraft. The modern terminal includes spacious parking facilities, multiple check-in counters, passenger lounges and a food court. The airport also offers accessibility features, including wheelchair facilities and dedicated passenger drop-off zones.

The company said the new air connectivity will provide an important last-mile link for India's largest private port, Mundra Port, and the country's largest notified and operational multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Mundra SEZ. According to Adani Mundra Airport, the new flight services will help improve the movement of people and support the efficient management of trade volumes passing through the port.

The connectivity is also expected to strengthen integration with national and global supply chains.

Supporting Regional Economic Growth

The company said the airport will create greater synergy between the Adani Group's port and aviation businesses while supporting the future growth of trade, industry and tourism in the Kutch region. Adani Group said the initiative builds on its experience of operating eight airports across India, including Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Guwahati.

The company added that the launch of scheduled flight services is expected to open new opportunities for businesses and travellers while contributing to the economic development of the region. (ANI)