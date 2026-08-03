On August 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India held firm amid global economic uncertainty as investors watched central bank policies. Nationally, 24-carat gold was priced around Rs 1,42,960 per 10 grams, while silver was quoted at Rs 2,18,160 per kg. Prices varied across cities due to local taxes.

Gold and silver prices in India remained firm on Monday, August 3, 2026, with bullion continuing to attract investors amid uncertainty over global economic conditions and expectations around major central bank decisions. Domestic bullion rates reflected the steady trend in international precious metal markets, while jewellers and retail buyers closely tracked price movements ahead of the festive and wedding season.

According to the latest bullion data, 24-carat gold was priced at around Rs 1,42,960 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold traded near Rs 1,31,050 per 10 grams at the national level. Meanwhile, 999 fine silver was quoted at Rs 2,18,160 per kg, with 925 sterling silver priced at Rs 2,01,798 per kg. Silver has continued its strong rally this year, supported by robust industrial demand and investor interest.

Gold & Silver Prices on August 3, 2026

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,42,960 Rs 1,31,050 Rs 2,18,160 Mumbai Rs 1,43,110 Rs 1,31,190 Rs 2,18,160 Kolkata Rs 1,43,030 Rs 1,31,110 Rs 2,18,160 Chennai Rs 1,43,520 Rs 1,31,560 Rs 2,18,160 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,100 Rs 1,31,180 Rs 2,18,160 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,280 Rs 1,31,350 Rs 2,18,160

Among major metros, Chennai continued to report the highest gold prices, while Delhi remained one of the relatively cheaper markets. Variations in retail prices are primarily due to local taxes, transportation charges, making costs and regional demand, even though benchmark bullion prices remain broadly similar across the country.

Analysts expect bullion to remain sensitive to developments in global financial markets this week. Investors are watching upcoming US economic data, Federal Reserve policy expectations, movements in the US dollar, inflation trends and geopolitical developments, all of which could influence the direction of gold and silver prices. A softer dollar generally supports precious metals, while expectations of higher interest rates may limit further gains.

Silver has also emerged as a strong performer alongside gold due to sustained industrial demand from sectors such as solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles. Market experts believe both precious metals may continue to witness volatility in the near term as investors react to global macroeconomic developments.

Consumers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion are advised to compare city-wise rates before making purchases, as local levies and jeweller premiums can result in small differences across markets. Gold and silver prices are updated daily based on movements in domestic and international bullion markets.