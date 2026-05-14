Adani Airport Holdings and IHG Hotels & Resorts signed a five-hotel deal for nearly 1,500 rooms in Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mumbai. The pact marks the India entry for IHG's luxury brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a five-hotel portfolio agreement that will add close to 1,500 rooms across key airport and commercial destinations in India, while also marking the entry of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, IHG's luxury lifestyle boutique brand, into the Indian market, according to a media release by AAHL.

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Details of the Hotel Portfolio

The hotels will be developed across Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as part of airport-linked hospitality and mixed-use developments. According to the media release, the portfolio will include a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur, along with Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express properties in upcoming airport city developments linked to Adani-operated airports.

Driving Market Growth

The release said the agreement comes amid "strong growth across India's aviation and tourism sectors, with airport-led developments increasingly emerging as major hospitality and commercial hubs driven by rising passenger traffic, domestic tourism and business travel demand."

Leadership on the Strategic Collaboration

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, said the partnership is aimed at building integrated travel and hospitality destinations around India's growing aviation network. "As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India's rapidly growing aviation ecosystem," he said.

He added, "Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the development of five hotels across key gateway destinations, marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India's long-term travel and economic growth."

AAHL said it is developing airport city projects spanning around 663 acres across key cities as part of its strategy to build integrated urban ecosystems combining aviation, hospitality, retail and commercial infrastructure.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the partnership reflects growing opportunities in India's hospitality sector, especially around airport-led developments. "The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India's hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike," he said.

"This agreement also marks an important milestone for us with the introduction of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to India," Jain added.

IHG's India Footprint

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years, the release added. (ANI)