The Adani Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035, marking one of the world's largest integrated energy and compute commitments.

In an official statement, the company said the initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution. The investment will focus on building hyperscale data centre infrastructure powered by renewable energy to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and national digital infrastructure.

A USD 250 Billion AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

It stated "The Adani Group today announced one of the world's largest integrated energy-compute commitments, a direct investment of USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035". The company stated that the USD 100 billion investment is expected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms, and supporting industries by 2035. Together, this is projected to create a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.

India's Technological Sovereignty and AI Stack

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future."

Strategic Expansion and Global Partnerships

The company said the roadmap builds on AdaniConnex's existing 2 GW national data centre infrastructure and aims to expand toward a 5 GW target. The expansion includes partnerships with global technology companies, including Google, to establish the nation's largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional campuses in Noida, and collaborations with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. The Group is also in discussions with other global players to establish large-scale campuses across India.

The company will also deepen its partnership with Flipkart by developing a second AI data centre designed to support next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing, and large-scale AI workloads.

Advanced Infrastructure and Computing Power

The planned 5 GW deployment is expected to create the world's largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, and hyperscale AI computing in a unified system. These facilities will be optimised for high-density AI computing and next-generation workloads, supported by advanced cooling systems and efficient power infrastructure. Dedicated compute capacity will also support Indian Large Language Models and national data initiatives.

Renewable Energy and Supply Chain Fortification

The Adani Group said its renewable energy strategy will support this expansion. The company highlighted Adani Green Energy's 30 GW Khavda project, with over 10 GW already operational. Additionally, the Group has committed another USD 55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including large battery energy storage systems.

The company also plans to invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure components such as transformers, power electronics, grid systems, and thermal management solutions to strengthen India's supply chains and reduce dependence on global sources.

Fostering a National AI Ecosystem

The Adani Group said the initiative aligns with national priorities and aims to strengthen India's digital infrastructure. The platform will support AI startups, research institutions, and innovation ecosystems by providing access to high-performance computing resources. In line with India's five-layer AI architecture (Applications, Models, Chips, Energy and Data Centres), the Group will actively participate in partnerships across the full stack.

Working with leading academic institutions, the Adani Group will establish specialised AI Infrastructure Engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics and a national fellowship program to address the growing skills gap. This long-term investment by Adani group will establish one of the world's largest integrated renewable energy and AI infrastructure platforms which will help in positioning India as a major global hub for AI and digital infrastructure development. (ANI)