    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with a 36-hour endurance and a 450 kg payload capacity.

    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Adani Group’s Defence & Aerospace on Wednesday handed over its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy. Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar received the UAV at a ceremony held at Adani’s facility in Hyderabad. 

    The Drishti 10 Starliner 

    The Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450 kg payload capacity. It is an all-weather military platform which has clearance to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace. In order to further enhance the maritime operations, the Indian Navy will induct at Porbandar in Gujarat.

    'A Transformative Step'

    On the occasion, Admiral Hari Kumar lauded the company’s efforts in aligning its roadmap to the Navy's requirements and establishing an ecosystem of partners and capabilities to enable 'Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and security.

    He said, "This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy.”

    “Drishti 10's integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness in the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance."

    'Focus on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms'

    Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said, "Recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational, and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, and use of unmanned and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani to serve the armed forces and place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy.”

    Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "The flag-off of Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a watershed moment in our journey towards self-sufficiency and indigenisation of advanced technologies. Our on-time delivery to the Navy is a testament to our robust quality management processes and excellent support from our partners, who worked diligently over the last 10 months from contract to delivery."

