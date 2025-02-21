Adani Foundation launches 'Butterfly Effect' for women's empowerment, hosts national roundtable

From infancy and early childhood to adolescence, young adulthood, middle age, and old age, the Foundation strives to ensure continuous support for women, ensuring that women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being.

Adani Foundation launches 'Butterfly Effect' for women's empowerment, hosts national roundtable AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 8:37 AM IST

Ahead of the upcoming International Women's Day next month, the Adani Foundation hosted the first national-level roundtable consultation in the national capital. The event held on February 19 brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies and chalk out pathways to accelerate women's empowerment across India.

The national-level event also saw the unveiling of the Foundation's 'Butterfly Effect' framework - a transformative approach tailored to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives.

According to a statement from Adani Foundation, this roundtable served as an important platform to engage stakeholders and derive strategic insights on pathways to enhance the outreach and impact of women-centric interventions.

It also aimed at identifying newer collaborations to scale up the socioeconomic empowerment of women across all age groups pan India.

The Adani Foundation said it has been dedicated to empowering women for nearly three decades since 1996, implementing a series of targeted interventions designed to meet the unique needs of women at all life stages.

From infancy and early childhood to adolescence, young adulthood, middle age, and old age, the Foundation strives to ensure continuous support for women, ensuring that women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being.

Its commitment to women's empowerment is holistic and across dimensions.

The focus is on causing inter-generational improvement of outcomes, benefiting women in all stages of life from infancy to old age.

Instead of charitable distributions, it focuses on education, nutrition and health security, skill building, and sustained outcomes through program designs that unlock self-reliance, agency and autonomy.

With a sharp focus on enabling economic activity, the Foundation is catalyzing transformation for women through health, education, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure initiatives that empower them to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families.

The 'Butterfly Effect' framework embodies this holistic approach by positioning women at the center of all interventions. The framework has been designed to support women across different stages, promoting their growth, self-reliance, and overall well-being.

During the event, the Adani Foundation also released its 'Supporting Her Exponential Empowerment (S.H.E.)' Report, a carefully curated document that highlights the Foundation's ongoing efforts to empower women through every stage of their lives.

The report offers a detailed look into the Foundation's approach, with a focus on the holistic nature of its interventions and how they are working to empower women throughout the country.

Abhishek Lakhtakia, Chief Executive Officer of the Adani Foundation, reaffirmed the Foundation's resolve to empowering women, saying, "Our interventions are designed to ensure equitable access to opportunities, promoting growth, well-being, and empowerment at each phase of a woman's journey. This inaugural roundtable discussion will surely be a stepping stone to further the cause of women empowerment and help expedite outcomes."

He emphasized the importance of all stakeholders coming together and generating the ideal scale for interventions at each life stage.

Through this approach, the Foundation continues to enable 'Inclusive', 'Sustainable' and 'Transformative' change in the lives of women it touches. So far, the Foundation has positively transformed the lives of over two million girls and women through its dedicated efforts. The Adani Foundation came into being in 1996.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

WhatsApp blocks over 8 million Indian users in one month: Find out why AJR

WhatsApp blocks over 8 million Indian users in one month: Find out why

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report vkp

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget, eyes infra and development boost AJR

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget, eyes infra and development boost

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report AJR

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report

Recent Stories

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami opens up about 'difficult 14 months' after 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami opens up about 'difficult 14 months' after 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon