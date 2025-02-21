Adani Foundation launches 'Butterfly Effect' for women's empowerment, hosts national roundtable

From infancy and early childhood to adolescence, young adulthood, middle age, and old age, the Foundation strives to ensure continuous support for women, ensuring that women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being.

Ahead of the upcoming International Women's Day next month, the Adani Foundation hosted the first national-level roundtable consultation in the national capital. The event held on February 19 brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies and chalk out pathways to accelerate women's empowerment across India.

The national-level event also saw the unveiling of the Foundation's 'Butterfly Effect' framework - a transformative approach tailored to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives.

According to a statement from Adani Foundation, this roundtable served as an important platform to engage stakeholders and derive strategic insights on pathways to enhance the outreach and impact of women-centric interventions.

It also aimed at identifying newer collaborations to scale up the socioeconomic empowerment of women across all age groups pan India.

The Adani Foundation said it has been dedicated to empowering women for nearly three decades since 1996, implementing a series of targeted interventions designed to meet the unique needs of women at all life stages.

From infancy and early childhood to adolescence, young adulthood, middle age, and old age, the Foundation strives to ensure continuous support for women, ensuring that women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being.

Its commitment to women's empowerment is holistic and across dimensions.

The focus is on causing inter-generational improvement of outcomes, benefiting women in all stages of life from infancy to old age.

Instead of charitable distributions, it focuses on education, nutrition and health security, skill building, and sustained outcomes through program designs that unlock self-reliance, agency and autonomy.

With a sharp focus on enabling economic activity, the Foundation is catalyzing transformation for women through health, education, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure initiatives that empower them to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families.

The 'Butterfly Effect' framework embodies this holistic approach by positioning women at the center of all interventions. The framework has been designed to support women across different stages, promoting their growth, self-reliance, and overall well-being.

During the event, the Adani Foundation also released its 'Supporting Her Exponential Empowerment (S.H.E.)' Report, a carefully curated document that highlights the Foundation's ongoing efforts to empower women through every stage of their lives.

The report offers a detailed look into the Foundation's approach, with a focus on the holistic nature of its interventions and how they are working to empower women throughout the country.

Abhishek Lakhtakia, Chief Executive Officer of the Adani Foundation, reaffirmed the Foundation's resolve to empowering women, saying, "Our interventions are designed to ensure equitable access to opportunities, promoting growth, well-being, and empowerment at each phase of a woman's journey. This inaugural roundtable discussion will surely be a stepping stone to further the cause of women empowerment and help expedite outcomes."

He emphasized the importance of all stakeholders coming together and generating the ideal scale for interventions at each life stage.

Through this approach, the Foundation continues to enable 'Inclusive', 'Sustainable' and 'Transformative' change in the lives of women it touches. So far, the Foundation has positively transformed the lives of over two million girls and women through its dedicated efforts. The Adani Foundation came into being in 1996.

Latest Videos