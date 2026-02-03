Adani Enterprises announced steady 9M FY26 results with Rs 11,985 crore EBITDA. A major milestone was the launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Attributable PAT saw a 193% YoY increase to Rs 9,560 crore, including exceptional items.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced a steady operating performance for the first nine months of FY26, reporting consolidated EBITDA of Rs 11,985 crore, even as revenues stood at Rs 69,756 crore for the period.

In a statement, the company said the period was marked by major execution milestones, most notably the commencement of operations at the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, 2025, less than five years after the acquisition. The airport has an initial capacity of 20 million passengers per annum and is seen as a key addition to India's aviation infrastructure.

Detailed Profit Analysis

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, AEL reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 3,581 crore, excluding an exceptional gain of Rs 9,215 crore from the sale of its Adani Wilmar stake and cement units to Ambuja Cements. Including exceptional items, PBT rose to Rs 12,796 crore, while profit after tax attributable to owners increased 193% year-on-year to Rs 9,560 crore, the consolidated results by the Adani Enterprises said.

Chairman's Perspective

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said of the results, "With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio."

"The commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark achievement, reinforcing our commitment to building nationally critical assets at scale and speed. Our continued progress across airports, renewable manufacturing, data centres and transport infrastructure, alongside strong capital market support through our successful rights issue and NCD offerings, positions us well to accelerate the next phase of growth. As India advances towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, AEL remains steadfast in its mission to incubate globally competitive businesses that combine economic value creation with sustainability, technological leadership and long-term national impact," he said.

Operational and Segment Highlights

Airports Business

Among segment highlights, the airports business recorded a 31% increase in revenue and a 47% increase in EBITDA over the nine-month period, with Airports EBITDA exceeding the full-year FY25 figure by 7%. Passenger movement across Adani-managed airports reached 70.6 million in 9M FY26.

Renewable Energy and Data Centres

In the renewable energy sector, Adani Solar ranked among the world's top 10 solar module manufacturers, the only Indian company to do so. Domestic solar module sales rose 40% year-on-year in the December quarter to 997 MW. The company's data centre arm, AdaniConnex, operationalised additional capacity, taking total operational capacity to over 50 MW.

Infrastructure and Water

On the infrastructure front, AEL operationalised two hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects during the period, taking the total number of operational road projects to nine. The company's water business also received a letter of award to develop the Mithi River project in Mumbai.

Successful Capital Market Initiatives

In capital markets, AEL successfully completed a Rs 24,930 crore rights issue, which was oversubscribed by 30%, and raised Rs 1,000 crore through its third public issue of non-convertible debentures in January 2026, strengthening its balance sheet for future expansion.

The company said it remains focused on incubating large, globally competitive businesses aligned with India's long-term infrastructure and sustainability goals. (ANI)