Adani Energy Solutions will acquire 100% of IntelliSmart Infrastructure for Rs 3,050 crore. The deal makes AESL India's largest smart metering platform, with a portfolio of over 4.7 crore smart meters, strengthening its market position.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited will acquire 100% stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure for Rs 3,050 crore. The deal will make AESL India's largest smart metering platform with a portfolio of over 4.7 crore smart meters. The transaction includes purchase of equity and redemption of optionally convertible debentures held by NIIF, and closing is subject to regulatory and customary approvals.

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"Adani Energy Solutions Limited ("AESL"), India's largest private transmission company and one of India's leading energy solutions providers, has executed a binding securities purchase and subscription agreement ("SPSA") to acquire a 100% equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a leading smart metering JV between National Investment and Infrastructure Fund ("NIIF") and Energy Efficiency Services Limited ("EESL")." The company said in a press release.

Strengthening Market Position

The proposed acquisition will strengthen AESL's position as India's largest smart metering platform with over 4.7+ crore smart meters. IntelliSmart is among the top three players in India's smart metering segment with 2.2+ crore meters installed across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. Its presence in high-growth consumer markets gives AESL a strong base for future expansion.

The total consideration of Rs 3,050 crore covers 100% equity and redemption of NIIF's debentures.

Perspectives from Key Stakeholders

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions, said, "Acquisition of IntelliSmart enhances our scale and execution capabilities, enables us to support India's power distribution modernization through technology-led solutions."

AESL said the deal aligns with its strategy of value-accretive growth through organic and inorganic routes. The company expects synergies from economies of scale, lower operations and maintenance costs, and integration with its broader energy and infrastructure platform.

Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, IntelliSmart, said, "IntelliSmart is proud to be part of this milestone transaction, which has created value for its stakeholders. This achievement is expected to catalyze further investments and accelerate the digitalization of the power distribution sector, which is already emerging as a key driver of transformation across the country's entire power value chain."

Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, NIIF, said: "IntelliSmart's evolution into one of the country's leading smart metering platforms reflects NIIF's ability to build and scale infrastructure businesses in emerging sectors of national importance."

Akhilesh Dixit, CEO, EESL, added: "EESL has been committed to enabling energy efficiency and digital transformation across India's power sector. We are proud of IntelliSmart's contribution to the smart metering ecosystem and believe this transaction will further strengthen its ability to serve DISCOMs and consumers at scale."

(ANI)