Adani Group and Embraer have signed an MoU to establish India's first final assembly line for commercial jets. The collaboration aims to create a manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem for regional aircraft, boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem for regional transport aircraft in India.

A Strategic Partnership for 'Make in India'

Speaking on the partnership, Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, expressed immense optimism about India's growth trajectory. "Embraer is very proud to stand here today. We're very, very pleased to sign our MOU with Adani. We see a bright future ahead of us here in India, and we believe the stars are aligning to advance the Make in India initiative," Meijer stated. He highlighted that while India has a massive aircraft backlog of around 1,700 units, the regional segment remains underserved.

This strategic collaboration aims to set up the country's first final assembly line for commercial jets, marking a significant milestone for the "Make in India" initiative and the domestic aviation sector. The collaboration is designed to bridge the connectivity gap between India's major hubs and its smaller cities.

Addressing the Regional Aviation Gap

Meijer emphasised that a smaller-gauge aircraft is essential to drive the country's GDP from within. "The regional segment of jets is completely missing. That's why we believe really that together with Adani we can work together with a goal to build the aircraft here in India," he said, adding that the partnership will cover everything from the assembly line and testing to final delivery.

Building a Holistic Aviation Ecosystem

Beyond manufacturing, the alliance seeks to leverage Adani's established strengths in infrastructure to create a holistic aviation environment. "We really believe in a partnership with Adani because they're very strong in supply chain, MRO, and pilot training, so we believe that, together, we can develop a very strong aviation ecosystem here in India," Meijer noted. The plan includes deeper localisation by working with various Indian industrial partners to build a robust domestic supply chain.

Boosting Connectivity and Economy

The ultimate goal of the project is to produce a "Made-in-India" aircraft that caters specifically to the needs of the domestic market. Meijer pointed out that this initiative will provide everyday accessibility for every Indian and boost vital sectors like trade and tourism.

"We know there's a lot of demand from smaller cities wanting to be connected to the bigger aerospace system. This will bring not only regional connectivity, this will bring economic and environmental benefits," noted Meijer.

