Adani Enterprises' Kutch Copper Limited has achieved London Metal Exchange (LME) brand registration for its 'Adani Copper' Grade-A Cathodes, making them eligible for LME Copper futures contracts and validating the company's global standards.

Adani Enterprises' Kutch Copper Limited achieved London Metal Exchange (LME) brand registration for 'Adani Copper' Grade-A Cathodes. The LME approved the brand, making it eligible to be delivered against LME Copper futures contracts. The warrants for delivery become eligible for issuance starting July 10, 2026.

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Kutch Copper Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited and operates as a part of the metals and mining portfolio of the Group. The certification by the global centre for industrial metals trading validates the manufacturing excellence and responsible sourcing practices of the company against strict global benchmarks. The registration marks a significant milestone as the company operates a custom copper smelter at Mundra with a capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum, making it one of the largest single-location facilities of its kind globally.

Strengthening India's Role in Global Copper Market

"Copper is the backbone of the global energy transition. Achieving LME brand status places Adani among the world's leading copper producers and strengthens India's role in building a resilient, responsible supply chain for this vital metal," said Vinay Prakash, CEO - Natural Resources, Adani Enterprises, and Managing Director, Kutch Copper Limited.

The inclusion places Adani Copper alongside leading global copper brands, granting international market credibility to the Group as it enters the metals sector. The rigorous LME certification process requires strict quality assurances regarding chemical composition, shape, and weight, alongside adherence to responsible sourcing protocols. "Kutch Copper's world-class infrastructure and ESG standards make this recognition both timely and well deserved. It will enhance the global acceptance of Adani Copper," Prakash said.

Enhancing Market Liquidity and Financing

The LME listing allows the copper cathodes to be stored in approved warehouses, which enhances financing flexibility because the listed metal serves as a highly liquid asset for collateral. This addition expands the deliverable base of the exchange with high-quality cathodes from a new major production hub, enhancing the liquidity and geographic diversity of the global copper market.

Bolstering National Self-Reliance

"Apart from reinforcing India's growing stature in the international metals industry, the registration is a landmark step towards self-reliance in refined copper," Prakash added.

The USD 1.2 billion facility utilizes advanced process automation, state-of-the-art technology, and sustainability-led design principles across its operations. The domestic production hub aims to reduce the reliance of the country on imported copper while supporting national self-reliance goals for metals essential to renewable energy, electrification, and the broader energy transition. (ANI)