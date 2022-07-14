Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

The authority recently introduced the AadhaarFaceRd smartphone app, which allows Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to record a person's face in order to continue with the authentication process. Aadhaar card holders no longer need to physically visit local Aadhaar enrollment centres to authenticate their fingerprints or scan their iris with the AadhaarFaceRd app.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, which produces the 12-digit Aadhaar cards, stated that Aadhaar subscribers may record their identities in the Central Identity Data Repository using facial recognition. Any demographic or biometric data such as a cellphone number or an address, among other things, can be saved. The central identification data repository is a centralised database in one or more locations that contains all Aadhaar numbers issued to Aadhaar number holders, as well as the accompanying demographic and biometric information and other information in this connection.

To facilitate this procedure, the authority recently introduced the AadhaarFaceRd smartphone app, which allows Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to record a person's face in order to continue with the authentication process. Aadhaar card holders no longer need to physically visit local Aadhaar enrollment centres to authenticate their fingerprints or scan their iris with the AadhaarFaceRd app. An Aadhaar bearer can use this app to verify his or her identity, which is subsequently registered in UIDAI databases.

How can I access the Aadhaar FaceRD app?

1. Open your mobile phone's Google Play Store app and search for Aadhaar FaceRD.

2. Select 'Install' and launch the programme.

3. To complete facial authentication, follow the on-screen instructions and touch 'Proceed.'

4. To achieve effective face authentication, you must face the light source, move closer to the camera, change to a new or clear backdrop, and clean the camera lens before use.

As a result, the Aadhaar FaceRD app enables citizens to utilise face identification for a variety of other applications, such as Jeevan Pramaan, Ration Distribution (PDS), Co-Win Vaccination App, Scholarship programmes, and Farmer Welfare Schemes such as PM-Kisan. UIDAI developed the Aadhaar Face Authentication technology in-house, according to the authority.

By following a few simple steps, users may download the Aadhaar FaceRD app from the Google Play Store and log in to take their live photo and store the data.