Ditch network! BitChat works without internet or mobile data
Jack Dorsey, Twitter's creator, launched BitChat, an offline messaging app using Bluetooth. Messages reach users through a chain communication tech, even across multiple devices.
A New World Without Internet
Jack Dorsey, who started Twitter and revolutionized social media, has now introduced another innovation in communication. His new app, BitChat, allows messaging via Bluetooth without regular internet.
BitChat's Core Principle
BitChat uses mesh networking. Normally, Bluetooth connects two devices. Here, multiple devices form a chain, relaying messages to the final user. Your message could hop from your phone to a neighbor's, then on to the recipient, extending Bluetooth range.
Where This Tech Shines
- Disaster-stricken areas
- Rural areas without internet
- Situations needing low-cost communication
BitChat's Extra Features
- No internet needed – just Bluetooth
- Low battery usage
- Data security and encryption
- Group messaging
- Social media meetups
Freedom Achieved!
Jack Dorsey said he created BitChat to break corporate control over communication and give people direct messaging freedom. It's on Android and iOS app stores. Free initially, future premium features might have a small fee. BitChat could revolutionize communication, becoming vital for social and emergency use. Share info freely, even offline!