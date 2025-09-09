The Indian government is actively consulting with states regarding the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), promising an announcement soon.
In a much-awaited development for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, the Centre has indicated that the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) could be announced soon. The government said it is already holding consultations with states, raising hopes for quicker action on the matter.
Employees' concerns reach Delhi
A delegation from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on August 4. The team pressed for clarity on long-pending demands, including the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), release of 18 months’ worth of DA arrears frozen during COVID-19, and scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).
Employees expressed frustration over the delay, noting that though the 8th CPC was announced in January 2025, there has been little movement since. They are keenly awaiting the appointment of panel members and the finalisation of its Terms of Reference (ToR).
Minister assures action on 8th CPC
MoS Jitendra Singh assured the delegation that the Centre is “actively consulting state governments” and that the constitution of the 8th CPC will be announced soon. He also facilitated a follow-up meeting between the employees’ representatives and the Pension Secretary regarding OPS, signalling the government’s willingness to hear out key concerns.
Key issues raised during the meeting
- Apart from the 8th CPC, the delegation flagged multiple demands:
- OPS restoration: Employees rejected NPS and UPS, demanding a return to the Old Pension Scheme.
- Compassionate appointments: Request to expand the quota beyond 5% and relax pending cases, though the minister cited legal limits.
- Earlier pension restoration: Employees asked for restoration after 12 years instead of 15; the minister said no such proposal is being considered.
- Career growth: Calls for reducing promotion residency periods could be taken up by the 8th CPC once formed.
- Medical benefits: Employees sought cashless treatment under CGHS; the minister promised to take it up with the Health Ministry.
- JCM meetings: Singh assured that ministries have already been directed to ensure regular staff consultations.
- Ex-servicemen benefits & recruitment rules: Issues of pay fixation and uniform hiring standards were also discussed, with the minister promising examination.
- Leave rules: Demand for converting half-pay leave into commuted leave without a medical certificate up to 3 days was considered “reasonable” and marked for review.