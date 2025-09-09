The Indian government is actively consulting with states regarding the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), promising an announcement soon.

In a much-awaited development for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, the Centre has indicated that the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) could be announced soon. The government said it is already holding consultations with states, raising hopes for quicker action on the matter.

Employees' concerns reach Delhi

A delegation from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on August 4. The team pressed for clarity on long-pending demands, including the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), release of 18 months’ worth of DA arrears frozen during COVID-19, and scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Employees expressed frustration over the delay, noting that though the 8th CPC was announced in January 2025, there has been little movement since. They are keenly awaiting the appointment of panel members and the finalisation of its Terms of Reference (ToR).

Minister assures action on 8th CPC

MoS Jitendra Singh assured the delegation that the Centre is “actively consulting state governments” and that the constitution of the 8th CPC will be announced soon. He also facilitated a follow-up meeting between the employees’ representatives and the Pension Secretary regarding OPS, signalling the government’s willingness to hear out key concerns.

Key issues raised during the meeting