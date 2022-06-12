Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details

    The 7th Pay Commission increased the DA for central government employees to 34 per cent in January, up from 31 per cent previously. 
     

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Due to the country's high level of inflation, government employees are likely to receive a dearness allowance (DA) raise, which will be announced at the end of this month. Following media reports, the DA increase will be around 5 per cent, with the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) hovering around 127 points. The DA is updated every year between January and July.

    The 7th Pay Commission increased the DA for central government employees to 34 per cent in January, up from 31 per cent previously. It has been updated to reflect the AICPI. In April, retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, reached an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent. 

    After a long period, the Centre increased DA and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and retirees to 28 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, in July 2021. Dearness allowance (DA) is paid to government employees, whereas dearness relief is paid to retirees (DR).

    In October 2021, central government employees received a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance. Then, beginning in July 2021, the DA for central government employees increased to 31 per cent. Salaried employees would receive a 34 per cent increase in DA and DR beginning in January 2022, up from the previous rate of 31 per cent.

    The AICPI was 125.1 in January, but it had dropped to 125 by February. However, the Index increased by one point in March to 126 points. The AICPI rose to 127.7 points in April. The data for May and June will be thoroughly examined right away. Following media reports, if those months' results remain above 127, the DA could be raised by 5 per cent.

    The basic ex-gratia for certain government employees increased from 368 per cent to 381 per cent last month. According to a Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions office memorandum, this is for surviving CPF beneficiaries who retired from employment between November 18, 1960, and December 31, 1985.

    "The surviving CPF beneficiaries who retired from service between 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985 and who are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 750, and Rs 650 for Group A, B, C, and D, respectively, w.e.f June 4, 2013, vide OM No. 1/10/201 2-P&PW(E) dtd. June 27, 2013, shall now be entitled to enhanced dearness relief from 368 per cent to 381 per cent of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 01.01.2022," as per the official memorandum dated May 11. 

    Because of the exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has set aside three instalments of dearness allowance and dearness relief for January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. Following the reports, the central government has stated that general dearness allowance arrears retained from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be released.

    Also Read: Diwali bonanza: Dearness Allowance hiked for government employees by 3 per cent

    Also Read: Good news for central government employees; Dearness Allowance hiked to 28%

    Also Read: West Bengal: State government employees to get DA hike from January

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know - adt

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know

    Scooby Doo s Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place hosted by Shaggy details inside gcw

    Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place, Details inside

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest winners to get Rs 1 lakh gcw

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

    Credit debit card rules to change from July1 Know all details here gcw

    Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    4 day work week change in PF contribution likely from July 1 gcw

    4-day work week, change in PF contribution likely from July 1? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023-ayh

    Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023

    Kamal Haasan's Vikram beats Yash's KGF 2: Vikram scores big on second week RBA

    Kamal Haasan's Vikram beats Yash's KGF 2: Vikram scores big on second week

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know - adt

    HDFC Bank warns customers of PAN fraud, Issues alert; here's all you need to know

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, probable, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon