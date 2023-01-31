Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 major changes from February 1 which will impact you directly

    From February 1, 2023, many changes are going to come in many rules related to money. This will directly affect your pocket. The Modi government will present its last full budget (Budget 2023) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Know all details here.

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    February 2023 is almost here and some important changes are going to happen in that month. The Union Government will also deliver its final full budget before to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.

    Announcements made on that day, however, will start to take effect on April 1 of the next financial year, 2023–24. The public has high hopes for this budget. But before that, February will bring quite a lot of changes that will directly affect your wallet.

    Budget Presentation
    The budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. People have high expectations for it. Budget decisions that benefit the average person are anticipated.

    Also Read | Budget 2023: Economic Survey to be presented today; Know when, where and how to watch live

    Change in LPG prices
    Every month on the first, LPG gas cylinder prices are revised. Following that, businesses adjust the cost of LPG gas cylinders proportionately.

    Old vehicles in Noida not allowed
    From 1 February 2023, older cars will be impounded in the Noida region based on registrations older than 15 years for petrol engines and 10 years for diesel engines. The administration only recently made this choice. In Noida and Greater Noida, 15-year-old petrol automobiles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles will be impounded and demolished starting on February 1.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: What is Economic Survey? Who presents it? How is it prepared? Why is it important?

    Additionally, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, more than nine lakh cars held by the national, state, and local governments, transportation agencies, and public sector organisations that are older than 15 years would be taken off the road starting on April 1.

    Tata Motors to increase price of the cars
    Tata Motors made a pricing rise for passenger vehicles official. The price increase is the result of growing input prices and regulatory changes, according to the corporation. Depending on the version and model, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 percent as of February 1, 2023.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: From briefcase to made-in-India iPad; take a look at the transition of the budget

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
