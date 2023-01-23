Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Budget 2023: From briefcase to made-in-India iPad; take a look at the transition of the budget

    Union Budget 2023: All eyes will be on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who broke tradition last year and ditched the traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ to opt for a ‘Made-in-India’ iPad. Here's everything you need to know about the transition.

    Union Budget 2023 From briefcase to made in India iPad take a look at the transition of the budget presentation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who broke convention last year by choosing an iPad that was "Made in India" rather than the customary "Bahi Khata". The iPad also made waves since it was housed in a crimson cover that featured the Indian government's logo. A "Bahi Khata," or briefcase, is customarily owned by the finance minister and used to transport the yearly financial summary to Parliament.

    The Union finance minister poses with the budget bag outside of Parliament on Budget Day. RK Shanmukham Chetty, the first finance minister of independent India, had a leather portfolio with him when he delivered the first budget in 1947.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: GDP to Economic Survey & more; Annual budget terminology decoded

    The French term "bougette," which meaning a leather briefcase, is where the word "budget" first appeared. The British gave India the custom of carrying an inexpensive briefcase. Before giving the Budget Speech, the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Britain's Finance Minister) stands with his bag in front of 11, Downing Street.

    The budget briefcase used by India was a replica of the "Gladstone box" used by the British budget. William E. Gladstone, the head of the British budget at the time, carried his stack of papers in a scarlet briefcase with the gold-embossed monogram of the Queen. It earned the moniker "Gladstone Box."

    From 1970 through 2019, Indian finance ministers began carrying a hardbound briefcase. Its form and colours used to change, unlike Britain.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    To carry the Union Budget Papers in 2019, Sitharaman abandoned the colonial heritage of a budget briefcase in favour of a "Bahi Khata." The ‘Bahi Khata’ reappeared in 2020 before being replaced by a ‘Made in India’ iPad.

    Another old budget tradition was broken during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when the then Finance Minister, Yashwant Sinha, presented the budget at 11 am instead of 5pm. Since then, governments have maintained the schedule of 11 am for presentation of budget.

    Also Read: Budget 2023 expectations: National Logistics Policy implementation, tax sops for manufacturing sector

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023 GDP to Economic Survey more Annual budget terminology decoded gcw

    Union Budget 2023: GDP to Economic Survey & more; Annual budget terminology decoded

    Spotify joins the wave of layoffs, plans to reduce staff beginning this week: Report - adt

    Spotify joins the wave of layoffs, plans to reduce staff beginning this week: Report

    Here is why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now unlike Microsoft Google Amazon gcw

    Here's why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired gcw

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today January 23, exam to begin in February; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

    Australian Open 2023: Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport - Novak Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: 'Tennis is a swift and dynamic sport' - Djokovic after racing into quarterfinal

    There is no proof Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike BJP hits back AJR

    'There is no proof': Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike; BJP hits back

    Tata Curvv to have 1 2L TGDi petrol engine expected to debut in 2024 gcw

    Tata Curvv to have 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, expected to debut in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon