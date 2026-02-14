16 global tech firms, including Microsoft, Google, and Ericsson, launched the Trusted Tech Alliance at the Munich Security Conference. The group will adhere to shared principles for a trusted tech stack to ensure transparency, security, and data protection.

As many as 16 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America announced the launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA), a group of likeminded global technology providers coming together to work across borders, and based on a shared set of principles for a trusted technology stack - from connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors to software and AI. The announcement was made at the Munich Security Conference.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a statement, these principles are designed to ensure that, regardless of a supplier's nationality, companies in this Alliance will adhere to common commitments of transparency, security and data protection which build trust and pass on the benefits of technology to people across the globe.

In response to an unprecedented pace of technological change and an increasingly complex environment, countries and customers are seeking greater reliability and resilience across technology providers and the services they deliver. At the same time, there is continued skepticism about digital technologies and their potential negative impact on individuals and societies.

The statement said in this environment it was critical that companies from across the tech stack come together to address these concerns.

In defining the attributes for trusted technology and a set of operating principles to which signatories will adhere, TTA members are committing to work with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can accrue to broader public trust while driving job creation and economic growth.

The Alliance brings together leading companies committed to a shared set of clear, verifiable practices and principles that manifest how technology can be secure, reliable and responsibly operated, regardless of where it is built or deployed, the statement noted.

Founding Members and Core Principles

The signatories of the Trusted Tech Alliance are: Anthropic, ASML, AWS, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP.

Participating companies have agreed to five specific principles that define what it means to develop, deploy, operate and cooperate as a trusted global technology provider: Transparent Corporate Governance and Ethical Conduct; Operational Transparency, Secure Development, and Independent Assessment; Robust Supply Chain and Security Oversight; Open, Cooperative, Inclusive, and Resilient Digital Ecosystem; and Respect for the Rule of Law and Data Protection.

Industry Leaders on the Alliance's Vision

"In an era of rapid technological change, collaboration between like-minded industry peers is essential to promote customer trust and realise the full benefit of technology on the economy and society. We are joining the Trusted Tech Alliance to reinforce our continued commitment to provide customers with trusted, secure, and resilient technology," said David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon.

"As AI systems grow more powerful--driving innovation, accelerating economic growth, and reshaping national security--the United States and its allies and partners must ensure that the world's most widely adopted models are safe, reliable, trustworthy and transparently developed. Anthropic is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance and to support American AI leadership and advance common principles for trusted AI alongside like-minded partners," said Sarah Heck, Head of External Affairs, Anthropic.

"At a time of unprecedented progress in emerging technology adoption globally, Cassava Technologies is proud to be a founding member of the Trusted Tech Alliance. I believe that responsible leadership and collaboration at a global level will ensure that technology continues to enable human progress and inclusive economic development, especially important for our youth and future generations," said Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cassava Technologies.

"No single company or a country can build a secure and trusted digital stack alone. Rather, trust and security can only be achieved together. That's why, together with like-minded industry peers, we have launched the Trusted Tech Alliance - an initiative committed to verifiable trust practices across the digital stack," said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson.

"Google Cloud has a long-held commitment to promote choice, trust, and sovereignty that is codified in our technology today. Through the Trusted Tech Alliance, we aim to champion the principles we already adhere to: Promoting customer choice and providing a portfolio of solutions, enabled by technical controls and local partnerships, to meet strict sovereignty requirements and regional standards," said Marcus Jadotte, Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google Cloud.

"Trust will play a critical role in advancing technology to ensure it addresses society's most pressing needs. From energy security and sovereign defense to advanced manufacturing, we believe trusted ecosystems are key to securing societies, strengthening industries, and driving future resilience," said Dong Kwan (DK) Kim, Vice Chairman of Hanwha Group.

"Trusted, secure, and transparent technology is essential to unlocking inclusive digital growth at global scale. Jio Platforms is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance to advance common standards and verifiable practices across the technology stack. Through collaboration with global partners, we aim to strengthen resilience, expand digital opportunity, and build long-term confidence in next-generation connectivity, cloud, and AI systems," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms.

"In the current geopolitical environment, it is critical that like-minded companies work together to protect security and advance high global standards to preserve trust in technology across borders," said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. "Based not on the nationality of the provider but on shared commitments to customers, this Alliance brings together leading companies around clear, verifiable principles that show technology can be secure, reliable, and responsibly operated wherever it is deployed."

"AI is accelerating change across the technology stack and raising the bar for trust. Networks and critical infrastructure must be secure, resilient, and interoperable by design. We're joining with industry partners through the Trusted Tech Alliance to reinforce that foundation as intelligence scales globally," said Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia.

"AI infrastructure is the foundation upon which innovation is built -- and that foundation needs to be trusted and secure. Customers must have absolute confidence in where their data resides, how it is protected, and who governs the systems powering their AI. At Nscale, our sovereign AI infrastructure is purpose-built to deliver that assurance, combining performance with rigorous security, transparency, and local control. We're proud to partner with organizations around the world to advance AI in a way that is secure, trusted, and built for longterm resilience," said Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of Nscale.

"No matter how superior a technology such as AI and cybersecurity on the connected network may be, diverse discourse is essential for its societal acceptance. It is of utmost importance that trusted enterprises sharing common values and moral principles work in close coordination to advance their initiatives," said Jun Sawada, Executive Chairman of NTT.

"Rapidus is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance, recognizing the importance of a trusted global technology ecosystem. We are fully aligned with the Alliance's principles and are committed to contributing to the transparency, security, open innovation and resilient supply chains through collaboration with like-minded global partners," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO of Rapidus Corporation.

"We are proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance to promote secure and reliable digital infrastructure. Through this initiative, we want to contribute to increased digital security and foster innovation through international cooperation. In an era of rapid digital transformation, this kind of collaboration is not only a good step, but also a necessary one to achieve a more secure and competitive digital future," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

"Trust and global technology cooperation remain essential for competitive economies. In today's environment of heightened data sensitivity and regulation, where trust and sovereignty are increasingly intertwined, trust must be built diligently over time. At SAP, we are committed to fostering a trustworthy, reliable environment through open ecosystems, transparent security standards, and responsible innovation," said Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board, SAP.

(ANI)