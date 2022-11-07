Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    Swedish carmaker Volvo has teased its upcoming electric flagship SUV, the EX90 through a bunch of teaser images and a video shared on YouTube. Volvo has indicated that the battery on the EX90 will be larger than 100kWh and compatible with Volvo’s bi-directional charging system.
     

    A sneak peek of Volvo’s upcoming flagship electric SUV, EX90, which will be unveiled on November 9, has been released. The company has been teasing the vehicle over the past several weeks while demonstrating the amenities and technologies that would be offered with the SUV. Volvo gave some hints about the EV's aesthetics and teased the external appearance before its formal introduction.

    The Swedish carmaker appears to have prioritised economy by concentrating on minimising the EX90's drag and wind resistance. The seven-seat SUV is believed to have a 0.29 drag coefficient to assist maximise its driving range. Close-up teaser images demonstrate flat door handles and a rounded front end, which are the keys to Volvo's low drag coefficient (cd).

    Also Read | Over 9,000 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled; Here's why

    The EX90 will monitor the surroundings around the car using eight cameras, five radars, and sixteen ultrasonic sensors. The Volvo SUV's interior cameras and sensors will be focused on both the driver and the passengers, and it will use radar to find sleeping youngsters and animals that have been left inside the SUV and alert the driver as needed.

    The SUV appears to be rounded and fairly elegant from the front, with an upright posture that extends to the back, despite the teaser's considerable blurriness. Both the C-shaped tail lights adapted from the S90 sedan and the LED headlamp with DRL patterns are particularly distinct.

    also Read | Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

    The EX90, which is Volvo's premium SUV, may not skimp on any features or costs. Expect a large list of features, ranging from the heated front seats with massaging functions to the 19-speaker Bower & Wilkins audio system. There will be a panoramic roof, a 360-degree camera, assisted driving features including adaptive cruise control, and Volvo's Lidar technology.

    Volvo has said that the battery on the EX90 would be greater than 100kWh and compatible with Volvo's bi-directional charging technology, but has not provided specific statistics. When necessary, it allows the car to power the house. Additionally, it may serve as a portable power bank to charge or run gadgets while travelling. The Volvo EX90 will rival the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB in India.

    Also Read | BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with over 500kms range unveiled; Know specs & other details

