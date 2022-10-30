Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 9,000 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled; Here's why

    Replacement for the recalled are being arranged and Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection, the company said.

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki is recalling over 9,000 Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis vehicles that were produced between August 3 and September 1 of this year. The largest automaker in India declared on Saturday that it will be recalling 9,925 vehicles because of a problem with the rear brake assembly pin.

    According to Maruti Suzuki, the decision to recall the vehicle for inspection and free replacement of the defective item was made with the customers' safety in mind. The automobile manufacturer stated in a stock market filing that "it thought that there is a probable flaw in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in certain cases, may break and generate a distinctive noise."

    Also Read | Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

    The defect may eventually have an effect on how well the brakes work. Company has chosen to recall the suspicious cars for examination and free replacement of the defective Part due to customer safety and extreme caution, noted Maruti Suzuki. Replacements for the recalled products are being planned, and authorised Maruti Suzuki workshops will contact the clients to schedule service for their cars. The business also stated that any repairs will be made after the inspection, if necessary.

    The largest automaker in the nation, meanwhile, announced on Friday an increase in its standalone net profit for the three months ending in September 2022. It increased to Rs 2,062 crore, more than doubling year over year (YoY). The automaker's revenue increased by approximately 46% YoY during the same period to Rs 29,931 crore.

    Also Read | BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with over 500kms range unveiled; Know specs & other details

    In the three months before Diwali and Dhanteras, the automaker sold more than 500,000 automobiles, the majority of which were for the domestic market. A record-breaking 517,395 automobiles were sold during the quarter, of which 454,200 were snapped up by domestic consumers and 63,195 were exported.

