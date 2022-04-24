Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla Model Y crashes into $3.5 million jet after owner uses Smart Summon feature

    The Tesla Model Y has a 'Smart Summon' feature that enables the driver to call the car and come near them autonomously by pressing the button through their mobile. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    A new video has emerged on the internet, displaying a Tesla vehicle colliding into a Cirrus Vision Jet worth $3.5 million after being summoned precariously by the owner at a Cirrus event at Spokane's Felts Field airport. The Tesla Model Y has a 'Smart Summon' feature that enables the driver to call the car and come near them autonomously by pressing the button through their mobile. 

     

    The owner was reportedly using Tesla's 'Smart Summon' feature, allowing Tesla owners to move their vehicles to a location of their choice using their smartphones and GPS navigation.

    Tesla claims that cars equipped with their features can move around obstacles and stop as needed, but that was not the same in this case. 

    While sharing the video, one Reddit user stated that he too drives a Tesla Model Y; however, not so poor soul (with poor decision-making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around such an expensive aircraft, only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000!) 

    Since he tweeted, the video has gone viral on Twitter and received nearly 3 million views. It shows the car colliding with the tail of a parked plane, causing it to turn on the tarmac before stopping.

    People using Reddit predicted that the Vision jet might be $3.5 million worth, conflicting reports put its value anywhere between $1.9 million and $2.16 million, still not a small sum total by any means.

    The summon feature is part of Tesla's Full Self-Driving suite and was introduced in 2019; however, several vehicles equipped with the feature have reportedly been involved in crashes and accidents.

