Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

    A 11-year-old Philippines boy was rescued from the fridge after lying inside it for 20 hours.

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Heavy storms and rainfall have wrath havoc in the eastern Philippines and southern coasts. The devastating floods and landslides have resulted in deaths of many while rescue teams continue with their search for missing victims. However, an 11-year-old boy miraculously survived a deadly mudslide after hiding inside a refrigerator.

    The Philippine Coast Guard and a rescue team found the boy recognised as CJ Jasme. Fortunately, Jasme survived the mudslide, driven by the tropical storm Megi. Jasme’s house was completely wiped out in Baybay City, and his relatives are still missing.

    During the mudslide, it is said that Jasme locked himself in the fridge, just how Indiana Jones had done for himself in the movie India Jones in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He was saved from the refrigerator after 20 hours with injury. However, he was alive and conscious.

    The Facebook video by the Coast Guard shows the rescue worker fishing out the refrigerator from the mud. Another post shows detailed photographs of rescue work. Sources said that the boy was hungry after he was rescued.

    After being shared online, the post gathered over 3.5K views and tons of praises. Netizens appreciated the rescue workers for protecting the boy’s life and mentioned the miracle. Take a look.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine - adt

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine

    Thank you for fantastic welcome UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour gcw

    'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Russia hits Kamala Harris Mark Zuckerberg 27 other individuals with travel bans gcw

    Russia hits Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, 27 other individuals with travel bans

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs? snt

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs?

    India UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi-dnm

    India, UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi

    Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood drb

    Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon