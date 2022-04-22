Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

A 11-year-old Philippines boy was rescued from the fridge after lying inside it for 20 hours.

Heavy storms and rainfall have wrath havoc in the eastern Philippines and southern coasts. The devastating floods and landslides have resulted in deaths of many while rescue teams continue with their search for missing victims. However, an 11-year-old boy miraculously survived a deadly mudslide after hiding inside a refrigerator.

The Philippine Coast Guard and a rescue team found the boy recognised as CJ Jasme. Fortunately, Jasme survived the mudslide, driven by the tropical storm Megi. Jasme’s house was completely wiped out in Baybay City, and his relatives are still missing.

During the mudslide, it is said that Jasme locked himself in the fridge, just how Indiana Jones had done for himself in the movie India Jones in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He was saved from the refrigerator after 20 hours with injury. However, he was alive and conscious.

The Facebook video by the Coast Guard shows the rescue worker fishing out the refrigerator from the mud. Another post shows detailed photographs of rescue work. Sources said that the boy was hungry after he was rescued.

After being shared online, the post gathered over 3.5K views and tons of praises. Netizens appreciated the rescue workers for protecting the boy’s life and mentioned the miracle. Take a look.

