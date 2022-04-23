Watch: Heard of wild buffaloes attack lioness; here's what happened next

A ferocious fight between the lioness and a buffalo has emerged on social media. The lioness attempted to run away, but buffaloes surrounded her.

Buffaloes are lions' favourite meal. If a lion kills a buffalo, it can survive without hunting for the next few days, given their huge size. However, it is not an easy task for the lions, especially the lioness who does the hunting for their pride. Many times lionesses were chased away by a herd of buffaloes while hunting.

One such video went crazy viral on Internet; the footage shows a lioness having difficulty chasing buffaloes as their prey because they were multiple in numbers and gave an intense fight. In her defence, the lioness tried to escape the spot.

Yes, the lioness attempted to run; however, she was at the edge of a gorge, and several buffaloes surrounded her. Towards the end, the lioness runs away like a frightened cat. This clip was posted on Instagram by Wildlife Stories with the caption, "Lion Surrounded by Herd Of Buffaloes."

After being shared online, the video has collected over 4142 likes and several comments. Netizens were delighted after watching the intense fight. A user wrote, "They will form a cleak against those lions ! But look how much of them there ! And one lion to conquor 💪 ...I just recall it's written ! The ✅ Righteous in rea life ! IS AS BOLD AS A LION !!!!"

Another person commented, "As a team they tried to really get at him." Watch the video.

