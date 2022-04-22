Watch: Two girls replicating a duck; hilarious video will leave you in splits

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A viral video showing two girls mimicking and performing like ducks has emerged on social media.

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    We all love hilarious videos of birds and animals where they are doing some of the other antic. It is pretty entertaining to watch a duck swimming and strolling in the lake – something that they generally do while in the search of food. Recently, a video of two girls imitating ducks' mannerisms and dancing together has gone viral. The footage certainly entertains you for sure.

    The video shows two girls named Smac McCreanor and Malia Baker mimicking ducks with a dance performance. Smac McCreanor shared this video on Twitter, captioning, "Choreo by Birds, ft. me and Malia Baker."

    In the video, Smac starts making actions like a duck. After a few moves, she is joined by Malia, and the duo perform a fantastic dance by mimicking various ducks' actions. The pair can be seen sporting black and white outfits and a hat.  

    On April 19, the video was posted on Twitter, which went crazy viral and garnered over 947K views and 12.1 retweets. The video has captivated netizens, who have flooded the comments section with hilarious responses. Social media users applauded the girls for the out of the box thought and the unique choreography. A user wrote, "Thank you this is genius  cue crying with laughter all you need now is loud heavy metal music." Another person commented, "As usual, your instinct is 100% correct! I love this creator’s interpretive dances but I’ve yet to see this one! Thank you." Take a look.

