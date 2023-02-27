Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: From engine to price and other details, here is a detailed comparison between the two SUVs. In January, Maruti Suzuki unveiled Jimny at Auto Expo 2023, and it will be launched in India in the April-June quarter.

    The Mahindra Thar is presently India's most well-liked off-road-oriented vehicle and the manufacturer recently released a RWD variant. In January, Maruti Suzuki unveiled Jimny at Auto Expo 2023, and it will be launched in India in the April-June quarter. Here's a detailed comparison between the two cars.

    What's under the hood?

    Three different engines are available for the Thar: a 1.5-liter D117 CRDe diesel (117 bhp/300 Nm), a 2.2-liter mHawk 130 CRDe diesel (130 bhp/300 Nm), and a 2.0-liter mStallion 150 TGDi petrol (150 bhp/320 Nm). However, the Jimny comes with a single engine option -- 1.5-litre K15B petrol (103bhp/134Nm).

    How much will it cost?

    Price for the Mahindra Thar now ranges from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is anticipated to cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Know the stastics of the cars

    The Thar measures 3,985mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,855mm in height. It has 2,450mm wheelbase and 226mm ground clearance. Talking about the Jimny, it is 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. While the wheelbase is 2,590mm, the ground clearance is 210mm.

    Both SUVs are based on the ladder frame chassis. Depending on the variant, the Thar either has 16-inch wheels or 18-inch wheels. On the other hand, the Jimny has 15-inch wheels.

    Manual vs automatic; which is it?

    The Thar's 1.5-litre diesel engine can be paired with a 6-speed MT. The 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol mills have 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT choices. The Jimny's 1.5-litre petrol motor can be mated either with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT.

