2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; know price, features, colours and more
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 has been released in India. The Baleno is available in four configurations: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model introduced in the country is the second facelift for the first generation Baleno, which debuted in the country in 2015. The premium hatchback had a minor makeover in 2019. However, the facelift this time has resulted in a slew of alterations to the vehicle.
Prices: The starting price is Rs 6.35 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant, while the top-end Alpha trim touches Rs 9.49 lakh with AGS transmission.
Colours: The car is available in NEXA Blue, rich red, grandeur grey, luxe beige, splendid silver and arctic white.
Specifications: The new Baleno retains the same shape as its predecessor, but with a larger radiator grille with matt black surrounds, a new LED projector headlight cluster with LED DRLs, a sharper front bumper, LED fog lights, and a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The sides are unchanged, while the back has split LED taillights and a revised rear bumper.
Features: The most noticeable difference on the new Baleno is within the interior; the luxury hatchback now has an all-new dashboard layout. A sharper design concept has replaced the curving motif of the predecessor. A nine-inch touchscreen with the 'Hi Suzuki' voice aid takes centre stage. This infotainment system includes visuals and a welcoming message that may be customised.
The feature set has also been expanded, with significant additions like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sliding armrest, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround view, a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, cruise control, an Arkamys sound system, automatic air conditioning, and more.
The new Baleno comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse sensors, and a speed alert system. Higher trims include six airbags, a hill-hold control, an electronic stability programme, and a reversing camera. The Baleno is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform, and the manufacturer claims to have used high tensile and super high tensile steel extensively in the new Baleno.
