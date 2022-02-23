2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; know price, features, colours and more

The Baleno is available in four configurations: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model introduced in the country is the second facelift for the first generation Baleno, which debuted in the country in 2015. Several design improvements have been made to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and an altogether new interior layout.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 has been released in India. The Baleno is available in four configurations: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model introduced in the country is the second facelift for the first generation Baleno, which debuted in the country in 2015. The premium hatchback had a minor makeover in 2019. However, the facelift this time has resulted in a slew of alterations to the vehicle.

Several design improvements have been made to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and an altogether new interior layout.

Prices: The starting price is Rs 6.35 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant, while the top-end Alpha trim touches Rs 9.49 lakh with AGS transmission.

Colours: The car is available in NEXA Blue, rich red, grandeur grey, luxe beige, splendid silver and arctic white.