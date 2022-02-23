  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; know price, features, colours and more

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Baleno is available in four configurations: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model introduced in the country is the second facelift for the first generation Baleno, which debuted in the country in 2015. Several design improvements have been made to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and an altogether new interior layout.

    The all-new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 has been released in India. The Baleno is available in four configurations: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model introduced in the country is the second facelift for the first generation Baleno, which debuted in the country in 2015. The premium hatchback had a minor makeover in 2019. However, the facelift this time has resulted in a slew of alterations to the vehicle.

    Several design improvements have been made to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and an altogether new interior layout.

    Prices: The starting price is Rs 6.35 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant, while the top-end Alpha trim touches Rs 9.49 lakh with AGS transmission. 

    Colours: The car is available in NEXA Blue, rich red, grandeur grey, luxe beige, splendid silver and arctic white.

    Specifications: The new Baleno retains the same shape as its predecessor, but with a larger radiator grille with matt black surrounds, a new LED projector headlight cluster with LED DRLs, a sharper front bumper, LED fog lights, and a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The sides are unchanged, while the back has split LED taillights and a revised rear bumper.

    Also Read | Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakhs; know features, other details

    Features: The most noticeable difference on the new Baleno is within the interior; the luxury hatchback now has an all-new dashboard layout. A sharper design concept has replaced the curving motif of the predecessor. A nine-inch touchscreen with the 'Hi Suzuki' voice aid takes centre stage. This infotainment system includes visuals and a welcoming message that may be customised. 
     

    The feature set has also been expanded, with significant additions like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sliding armrest, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround view, a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, cruise control, an Arkamys sound system, automatic air conditioning, and more.

    The new Baleno comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse sensors, and a speed alert system. Higher trims include six airbags, a hill-hold control, an electronic stability programme, and a reversing camera. The Baleno is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform, and the manufacturer claims to have used high tensile and super high tensile steel extensively in the new Baleno.

    Also Read | Tata Tiago i-CNG, Tata Tigor i-CNG launched in India; Here's all you need to know about new cars

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves gcw

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3 company announces commencement of bookings gcw

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3, company announces commencement of bookings

    Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022 gcw

    Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India expected to launch in March 2022 gcw

    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India, expected to launch in March 2022

    Recent Stories

    Dawood money land dealing case ED arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Enforcement Directorate arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Rohit Sharma: Huge honour to be captaining India in all three forms-ayh

    Rohit Sharma: Huge honour to be captaining India in all three forms

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh-dnm

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

    Shibani Dandekar ditches traditional lehenga Mehendi set goals for modern-day brides drb

    Shibani Dandekar ditches traditional lehenga, Mehendi; set goals for modern-day brides

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this RCB

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon