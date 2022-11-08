Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil today: When, where to watch it live? Here's what we know

    The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a lower seating position and a larger dimensions, according to many spy shots that have previously been obtained. The new Super Meteor 650 is expected to ride on a modified version of the current Continental GT and Interceptor 650 chassis.

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil today When where to watch it live Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will finally be unveiled today at a special event at EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The business has teased the appearance and specifications of the forthcoming 650cc cruiser motorbike in advance of the occasion. At 4:00 PM IST, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be introduced for the international market, and spectators from across the world may watch the event live online. 

    The bike is bigger and has a lower seating position like a typical cruiser motorbike. It should be noted that the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650's name is simply a guess and that the firm hasn't yet made any formal announcements regarding the motorbike.

    Also Read | 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650's chassis will probably be changed for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The bike will be the first 650cc Royal Enfield to use a tripper navigation pod, if reports are to be believed. The cruiser is also rumoured to include dual-channel ABS, upside-down front forks, and disc brakes. The motorcycle is anticipated to debut at Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 later this month.

    The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be released in three separate variations, each with its own own set of bundled accessories and external colours, similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

    Also Read | Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/Interceptor 650's engine is likely to power the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 as well. The 650cc parallel twin motor produces 52Nm of maximum torque and 47hp of maximum power. An automated 6-speed gearbox is connected to the engine. The manufacturer could adjust the engine to meet the requirements of a cruiser motorbike. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is anticipated to be the company's most costly model, with a price tag of around Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

    also Read | Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins pre bookings open delivery to commence by November end gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut know all about it watch gcw

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    Over 9000 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Celerio Ignis recalled Heres why gcw

    Over 9,000 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled; Here's why

    Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched priced at Rs 79999 Know all about it gcw

    Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

    Hyundai Diwali offer is here Know exciting offers on Grand i10 Nios i20 and more gcw

    Hyundai Diwali offer is here! Know exciting offers on Grand i10 Nios, i20 and more

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is why Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis is unhappy with PCB Pakistan Cricket Board dressing room social media posts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's why Akram-Waqar are unhappy with PCB's dressing room social media posts

    football ligapro trofense vs sl benfica b fans demand puskas award for samuel soares after goalkeeper scores from his own box snt

    'Give Puskas award to Samuel Soares': Fans demand after Benfica B goalkeeper scores crazy goal from his box

    Bihar Closure alert for 1,800 health centres over waste disposal lapses - adt

    Bihar: Closure alert for 1,800 health centres over waste disposal lapses

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy AJR

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon