Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil today: When, where to watch it live? Here's what we know

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a lower seating position and a larger dimensions, according to many spy shots that have previously been obtained. The new Super Meteor 650 is expected to ride on a modified version of the current Continental GT and Interceptor 650 chassis.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will finally be unveiled today at a special event at EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The business has teased the appearance and specifications of the forthcoming 650cc cruiser motorbike in advance of the occasion. At 4:00 PM IST, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be introduced for the international market, and spectators from across the world may watch the event live online.

The bike is bigger and has a lower seating position like a typical cruiser motorbike. It should be noted that the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650's name is simply a guess and that the firm hasn't yet made any formal announcements regarding the motorbike.

Also Read | 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650's chassis will probably be changed for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The bike will be the first 650cc Royal Enfield to use a tripper navigation pod, if reports are to be believed. The cruiser is also rumoured to include dual-channel ABS, upside-down front forks, and disc brakes. The motorcycle is anticipated to debut at Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 later this month.

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be released in three separate variations, each with its own own set of bundled accessories and external colours, similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Also Read | Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/Interceptor 650's engine is likely to power the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 as well. The 650cc parallel twin motor produces 52Nm of maximum torque and 47hp of maximum power. An automated 6-speed gearbox is connected to the engine. The manufacturer could adjust the engine to meet the requirements of a cruiser motorbike. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is anticipated to be the company's most costly model, with a price tag of around Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

also Read | Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it