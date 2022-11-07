2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

The production of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV has begun in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month. Final Prices for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India will be revealed on November 11.

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV is now being produced in series by Jeep India at its Ranjangaon plant. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Italian brand's fourth domestically produced vehicle in India, is currently available for reservations at a few company stores and online, with deliveries starting by the end of the month.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will have an aerodynamically shaped body and be built on an entirely new architecture. Additionally, it will receive a complete set of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which will include security features like full-speed forward collision warning plus pedestrian emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross path detection, drowsy driver detection, active lane management system, and intersection collision sssist system.

Premium Capri leather upholstery with perforated inserts will be available for the interior. A lowered, tapering roof with a large panoramic sunroof has been made standard by the firm. Slim HVAC vents, an Active Noise Control System, 3-point seatbelts, occupant detection for all 5 passengers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch interactive display for the front passenger, and a Full Connectivity package with remote controls are just a few of the standout features of the new SUV.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission will come standard on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Along with the Selec-Terrain traction control system, it will also have Jeep's well-known Quadra-Trac I 4X4 system, which offers four selectable driving modes: Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow. On November 11, the final price for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India will be made public.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will also boasts of over 110 safety features. The company would provide 24×7 dedicated assistance to the customers. It will also be the company’s fourth product to be made in India after the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, making it the only country producing four nameplates outside North America.