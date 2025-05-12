Royal Enfield launched its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, inspired by the WWII paratrooper bike. Featuring a lightweight design and advanced technology, the C6 boasts a range of 200-220 km on a single charge.

In India, Royal Enfield, an Indian motorbike manufacturer, showcased the Flying Flea C6, their first electric motorcycle in Bengaluru. In 2024, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 made its debut in Milan. Although it was created for the urban jungle, Royal Enfield's latest electric motorbike is based on the Flying Flea C6.

The original Flying Flea cycle, which was used by the British Army during World War II, served as the model for the Flying Flea C6. The magnesium battery case employs an organic design language for maximum weight reduction and cooling, while the forged frame provides a robust yet lightweight construction.

Among other technological assistance, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 has traction control, cruise control, and cornering ABS. Additionally, it may be charged using a standard three-pin connector. The motorcycle's images also show that it will include digital displays and LED lighting, among other technologies.

According to information released by the business during the showcase ceremony, more than 200 engineers from both domestic and foreign companies worked at Flying Flea's Tech Center to design the vehicle. An internal operating system, driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 CPU, has been installed in the car. With the quiet throttle, riders will be able to enjoy cutting-edge technology.

The company has treated the e-bike with a forged aluminium Girder fork at the front, purely borrowed from the original model from the 1940s. During the testing, the vehicle was spied using impressive alloy wheels, which is likely to fall under the category of 19-inch at both ends. It will be shod with section 90/90 tyres.

The key specifications are yet unknown. According to certain sources, a fixed battery pack will be included with the production model. On a single charge, it should provide a range of 200–220 kilometers.