Maruti Suzuki Jimny, rival to Mahindra Thar, to launch on June 7

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the Jimny on June 7. The Jimny will be sold from Nexa outlets of Maruti, alongside the recently-launched Fronx and the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the Jimny on June 7. The Jimny will bolster the country's largest carmaker's SUV portfolio, which also includes the Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara. The pricing of the Jimny will be revealed on June 7, according to Maruti's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava.

More than 30,000 reservations have been made for the Jimny since January 12, when Maruti began taking orders for the SUV. Only the Zeta and Alpha top two trims of the Jimny are offered. Also, 4WD technology is standard. As a result, the pricing may be on the higher side, ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here's what you can expect from Jimny:

The Jimny's 1.5-liter, old K15B petrol engine produces a maximum of 105PS and a maximum torque of 134Nm. Both the 5-speed MT and the 4-speed AT transmissions are available. The SUV boasts ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology with low-range transfer gear (4L mode) as standard, and it is built on a ladder frame chassis.

The Jimny's external features include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with washers, fog lamps, electrically retractable and adjustable ORVMs, and LED headlamps. A hard top, drip rails, clamshell bonnet and a spare wheel placed on the tailboard are among the features that come as standard.

A 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an Arkamys surround sound system, automatic climate control, and cruise control are some of the noteworthy features inside the interior.

Six airbags, a brake limited slip differential, an electronic stability programme, hill hold assistance, hill descent control, a rearview camera, ISOFIX, and ABS with EBD are among the safety equipment offered by the Jimny.

Rivals: The Maruti Suzuki Jimny's main rival will be the popular Mahindra Thar. Another rival could be the Force Gurkha.