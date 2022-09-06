Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased before official launch; Watch video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is ready to break cover on September 8 with an all-electric powertrain and an expected range of over 350 km. It portrays new and crisp details about the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, which will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and more. 

    Mahindra unveiled a series of electric concept vehicles at Independence this year, and the Indian automotive company is now getting set to introduce the Mahindra XUV400, a new electric SUV. Yes, it will have the Mahindra XUV300 as its foundation. Well, the company has just unveiled a fresh teaser for its future electric SUV, the Mahindra XUV400, which will compete with vehicles like the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV, among others. The Mahindra XUV400 is slated to shed veils on September 8, followed by its launch soon after the unveiling.

    The Mahindra XUV400 will resemble the XUV300 in appearance for obvious reasons, but will feature smaller LED DRLs because they won't extend all the way down to the fog light housings. Additionally, the XUV400 won't have a functioning front radiator grille. It will also be longer than the XUV300 and have a longer rear overhang, which might let the electric SUV have a larger trunk.

    Also Read | McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    In contrast to the white colour of the XUV300, the inside of the XUV400 is anticipated to feature a distinct theme. Additionally, it could have more features than the fossil-fueled XUV300 to give purchasers some exclusivity. Although the larger trunk volume will be a substantial shift that is also useful. The ADAS package will likely be included with the SUV to boost its safety rating.

    The Mahindra XUV400's driving range, which is expected to be in the region of 350–400 km on a full charge, would be its most crucial feature. A peak power of about 150 PS is produced by the electric motor that is positioned beneath the hood.The high-voltage setup on the XUV400 could also support a 50 kW charger as well.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

