Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

    Mahindra had announced plans for a 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar, and it has been spotted testing for the first time. It appears that we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon. Here's what we know.
     

    Mahindra Thar 5 door spotted testing for the first time here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Since the vehicle underwent a significant revamp in 2020, Mahindra Thar has seen an astonishing reaction from consumers across the nation. Now that the business has begun testing the new 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV on public roads, it looks that we may soon witness a new, much expected version of the Mahindra Thar.

    Anand B, an Instagram user, recently discovered a 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV in India that was heavily camouflaged. This is the first time the unfinished 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted in a public setting.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anand B (@moto._tourer)

    Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    Although the firm hasn't publicly disclosed any information about the SUV, a lot of information about it is currently online. It seemed as though the Mahindra Thar 5-door was an expanded version of the basic Thar. The forthcoming That is anticipated to be larger and longer than the Thar 3-door. It is unknown at this time if the firm will install an additional row of seats inside the vehicle. The 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV has the same boxy appearance, rick-shaped taillights, powerful back bumper, and lat tailgate as the normal Thar, with the exception of size.

    The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines will probably power the 5-door Mahindra Thar, although the business may tweak the engines differently to increase the output. Both engines are coupled to 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, and the 3-door model comes standard with 4x4 throughout the board. It's probable that the 5-door model will also come with a 4x2 option and bigger engine choices, but we won't know for sure until it is released, which is probably going to be around the end of next year.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar: Did you know two-thirds of SUVs booked are still awaiting deliveries?

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18 5 things you need to know about it gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18; 5 things you need to know about it

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here - adt

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range 0 100 in 4 seconds more gcw

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds & more

    Ola electric scooter launched in new Khaki colour only 1947 units to be sold gcw

    Ola electric scooter launched in new 'Khaki' colour, only 1947 units to be sold

    Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs 99999 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Recent Stories

    What is brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Here is the answer drb

    What’s brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan? Here’s the answer

    Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra? Here's their horoscope prediction RBA

    Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra? Here's their horoscope prediction

    football Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner snt

    Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner

    Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top - adt

    Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top

    Covid-19 outbreak in China's summer vacation hotspots leave thousands stranded: Report AJR

    Covid-19 outbreak in China's summer vacation hotspots leave thousands stranded: Report

    Recent Videos

    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon