Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

Mahindra had announced plans for a 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar, and it has been spotted testing for the first time. It appears that we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon. Here's what we know.

Since the vehicle underwent a significant revamp in 2020, Mahindra Thar has seen an astonishing reaction from consumers across the nation. Now that the business has begun testing the new 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV on public roads, it looks that we may soon witness a new, much expected version of the Mahindra Thar.

Anand B, an Instagram user, recently discovered a 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV in India that was heavily camouflaged. This is the first time the unfinished 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted in a public setting.

Although the firm hasn't publicly disclosed any information about the SUV, a lot of information about it is currently online. It seemed as though the Mahindra Thar 5-door was an expanded version of the basic Thar. The forthcoming That is anticipated to be larger and longer than the Thar 3-door. It is unknown at this time if the firm will install an additional row of seats inside the vehicle. The 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV has the same boxy appearance, rick-shaped taillights, powerful back bumper, and lat tailgate as the normal Thar, with the exception of size.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines will probably power the 5-door Mahindra Thar, although the business may tweak the engines differently to increase the output. Both engines are coupled to 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, and the 3-door model comes standard with 4x4 throughout the board. It's probable that the 5-door model will also come with a 4x2 option and bigger engine choices, but we won't know for sure until it is released, which is probably going to be around the end of next year.

