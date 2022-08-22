McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive announced it is set to enter the Indian market this year with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai in October. McLaren in India will offer various models from its portfolio including the Everyday McLaren GT and the brand's first-ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

According to a statement from McLaren Automotive, the company's goals for worldwide development include the launch of the first retail location in October. This will strengthen the brand's existing strong and expanding presence in the Asia Pacific area. McLaren sells a variety of hand-built supercars that are assembled in a facility in the UK.

"India continues to be a significant market where our loyal customers and VIPs can experience the finest of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will soon welcome the all-new, high-performance hybrid supercar to India," stated Paul Harris, managing director for APAC and China at McLaren Automotive.

The firm will provide sales, aftersales, and maintenance for the whole lineup of McLaren cars at its retail location in Mumbai. The supercar maker said that it will provide Indian clients with the full scope of its model lineup, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the brand's first-ever high-performance hybrid Artura. An event will be held in the second half of 2022 to commemorate the launch of the McLaren retail location in Mumbai.

The company's main line of supercars also includes the 720S, which is available in Coupe and Spider versions, and the 765LT Coupe and Spider, the newest member of the LT product line. The headquarters of The McLaren Group are located in Woking, Surrey, England.

