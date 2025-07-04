Kia India has unveiled the Carens Clavis EV, its first mass-market electric car and seven-seater. This electric MPV shares similarities with its ICE counterpart but boasts EV-specific design tweaks and a potential range of up to 490 km.

In anticipation for its July 15 launch, Kia India has formally unveiled the Carens Clavis EV, which will be the company's first mass-market electric car and its first mass-market seven-seater vehicle.

While adopting a greener drivetrain and other design modifications unique to EVs, this electric variant of the Carens MPV maintains the usefulness of its ICE sister. The Carens Clavis EV joins a market with little competition and is positioned as a direct competitor to the BYD eMax 7.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Design

The Carens Clavis EV and its internal combustion cousin have a similar appearance, with the exception of a slightly modified and cleaner front fascia. Redesigned bumpers, freshly styled alloy wheels, a charging outlet neatly fitted into the nose, and a sealed-off grille evocative of the Kia EV5 are some of its characteristics. Low-mounted fog lights and an EV-specific front bumper are two further features that set it apart from the ICE model.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interiors and features

The inside of the cabin maintains Kia's well-known design while adding a few useful additions. The gear lever is removed from the central console to make more room for storage, and new colour schemes will be available for the upholstery. A tech-rich atmosphere is ensured by the dual 12.3-inch displays, one for the instrument cluster and one for infotainment, which are carried over from the ICE version.

Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, dual-zone temperature control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and a premium Bose sound system. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connectivity is still a standout feature. With six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ESC, VSM, ABS with EBD, traction control, and hill start assist probably standard, safety is also a top priority. Level 2 ADAS is probably going to be available on higher trim levels of the electric Carens Clavis, matching the 20-feature autonomous safety package of the ICE variant.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Under the hood

A 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh battery pack—the latter of which promises a certified range of up to 490 km on a full charge—will probably be available under the hood of the Carens Clavis EV. According to Kia's teaser, the vehicle would have a certified range of at least 490 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric is the source of both packs. A front-mounted electric motor will provide power, and its output is anticipated to be comparable to that of the Hyundai Creta Electric. Performance could be somewhat tempered, nevertheless, because of the Carens' bigger footprint.

The Carens Clavis EV will provide new features to the developing electric MPV market in India, with an emphasis on extended range, family-friendliness, and Kia's distinctive feature-rich approach. On July 15, the complete specifications and price will be disclosed.