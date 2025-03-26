Hyundai Inster EV takes inspiration from Insteroid concept – First look REVEALED!

Read Full Gallery

Hyundai unveils the Insteroid, a concept car based on the Inster EV, featuring sporty, gaming-inspired design. With large wheels, a rear spoiler, and Pixel LED lighting, the Insteroid showcases Hyundai's experimental approach to EV styling.

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the Insteroid, a new concept vehicle that reimagines its Inster electric car with sporty, gaming-inspired styling. The name of the idea, which combines the words "Inster" and "Steroid," suggests a more powerful, performance-oriented variant of Hyundai's well-liked subcompact EV.

The production Inster has garnered significant popularity in important regions like as Europe and Korea since its worldwide premiere in June 2024, according to an official statement from the business. This idea looks at how Hyundai may further develop its design language.

Large 21-inch wheels, sharp wheel arch vents, and a huge rear spoiler with an integrated diffuser are just a few of the Insteroid's striking external changes. These design elements seem to have been taken from out of a high-speed racing game.

Hyundai's recognisable Pixel LED lighting gives the concept's appearance a futuristic feel. Technical details were not made public, but the car was obviously designed for aesthetic impact; every element, from the instrument cluster to the brake callipers, emphasised its lively, playful personality.



