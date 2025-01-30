Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Which SUV wins on power and efficiency?

The Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are the latest entrants in the sub-four-meter SUV segment. This comparison analyzes their engine options, fuel efficiency, price, and variants, highlighting key differences to help buyers make informed decisions.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

The newest additions to the sub-four-meter SUV market are the Kia Syros and the Skoda Kylaq. The Syros, which will slot between the Sonet and Seltos, is Kia's second sub-compact SUV in India following the Sonet. The Kylaq, on the other hand, is shorter than four meters and is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the soon-to-be-released Kia Syros are among the well-established competitors that the new model will face off against.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine

A 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with 120 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque is one of the two engine options available for the Kia Syros. Either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT is included with it. A 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is another powerplant. Either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission is included with it. The Hyundai i20 N-line, Venue, and Kia Sonet all use the same gasoline engine. The Hyundai Venue, Creta, Carens, Seltos, and Sonet are all powered by the same diesel engine.

A single 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 115 horsepower and 178 nm of torque powers the Kylaq. Both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter will be available as transmission choices. The VW Virtus, Taigun, Slavia, and Skoda Kushaq all use the same engine.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Fuel efficiency

The Syros 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol version uses 18.2 km/l of petrol when paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 17.68 km/l when paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox provides 17.65 km/l for the diesel version, while the 6-speed manual transmission provides 20.75 km/l. The Kylaq's 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine can achieve 19.68 km/l when driven manually and 19.05 km/l when driven automatically with a torque converter. The fuel economy of the manual gearbox is marginally higher.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Price and variants

There are four different models of the Kylaq: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. Priced ex-showroom, the base Classic trim costs Rs 7.89 lakh, the Signature MT costs Rs 9.59 lakh, the AT variant costs Rs 10.59 lakh, the Signature plus MT costs Rs 11.40 lakh, the AT variant costs Rs 12.40 lakh, and the top-of-the-line Prestige trim costs Rs 13.35 lakh, the AT trim costs Rs 14.4 lakh. Six versions of the Syros are available: HTX, HTX Plus, HTX Plus (O), HTK, HTK (O), and HTK Plus. A pricing announcement is scheduled for February 3, 2025.

