    Hyundai's all-electric Ioniq 5 to launch in India in 2022

    In India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be positioned as a more premium electric SUV offering. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 5 will arrive in India this year, kicking off the Korean automaker's Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) growth ambitions in the nation.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Many people have called for a Hyundai electric car, especially since other automakers have already introduced EVs to the market. Hyundai Motor India has now revealed that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be a new addition to the EV category in India. In India, Hyundai already sells the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV.

    According to Hyundai, the term Ioniq is a combination of "ion" and "unique," and it was unveiled as a long-term research and development project concentrating on sustainable transportation.

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a cutting-edge technology designed specifically for next-generation battery electric cars. The Ioniq 5 will offer a novel interior and exterior design, as well as eco-friendly materials at many touchpoints, thanks to the modularity entrenched in Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

    The interior and exterior design of the Ioniq 5 will be creative; while the interiors will incorporate eco-friendly materials at many touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric CUV will have a fresh and dynamic appeal.

    "As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai is focusing very hard on electric mobility throughout its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future," stated Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. Hyundai is honoured to be named World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5, as this honour is a real tribute to our vision and efforts in promoting the worldwide adoption of BEVs, he added.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
