    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    In the most recent set of Safer Cars for India crash tests, the segment-leading Hyundai Creta small SUV and its brother, the expensive and well-equipped Hyundai i20 hatch, received three stars for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    According to Global NCAP, the Hyundai Creta was evaluated in its most basic safety configuration, which had two frontal airbags and ABS. It recorded an unstable construction as well as the potential of harm to the driver's lower legs and feet. The results of child occupant safety are explained by the lack of ISOFIX anchorages and 3 point belts in all sitting positions.

    Global NCAP was astonished to observe no 3 point belts in all seating locations, no ESC, and no side head impact protection as standard in such a new vehicle.

    According to Global NCAP, the i20 was evaluated in its most basic safety configuration, which included two frontal airbags and ABS. During the examination, it was discovered that the structure was unstable, that the driver airbag was not entirely covering the driver's head, and that the driver's chest was not adequately protected.

    Global NCAP presently assesses only frontal crash safety for passengers, not side-impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), or pedestrian protection. These standards will be incorporated into the new Global NCAP evaluation protocols beginning in July 2022.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
