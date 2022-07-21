Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan

    In its 109-year history, the English brand's crest has only eight times undergone an upgrade prior to the introduction of the new design. "Intensity. Driven" is the brand's new slogan.
     

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Aston Martin has unveiled a new logo, which will appear on the brand's upcoming lineup of vehicles. The new logo was only the eighth time the English brand's crest had been updated in its 109-year history. A new slogan, "Intensity. Driven." is included with the redesigned logo. According to the automaker, the new brand slogan honours the company's history of producing luxurious and sophisticated models that provided "intense driving pleasure" and its position as "makers of the most exquisitely addictive performance cars."

     

    Closing looking at the new logo, it reveals that Aston has removed the semi-circular design element that previously surrounded the Aston Martin branding, and the number of lines extending outward from the central letting has been reduced from 21 to 20. The lines appear to be more prominent, as does the central Aston Martin branding on the crest, which seems to be more significant.

    Aston Martin Executive Vice president and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said, "As we enter an exciting phase in product innovation, the design of the new wings was no exception. Every millimetre of every line, every shape within the new wings is drawn from the depths of our 109-year Aston Martin creative wellspring."

    Reichman added that seeing this new identity in physical form, hand-crafted in Birmingham's jewellery quarter, is a proud moment for everyone involved. Further explaining that it's the first step toward the wings becoming the focal point of our next generation of ultra-luxurious performance sports cars.

    At the upcoming French Grand Prix, the new logo will debut on the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 car livery. The new logo will be incorporated into the race car's livery; however, the car's nose will still bear the brand's original button logo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the brand's first F1 race entry.

    According to the company, the new Aston Martin crest will not appear on the company's next generation of road cars.

    The automaker recently revealed its electrification plans to offer electrified powertrains across its entire lineup by 2026. The company is expected to stop developing new combustion engine models by the decade's end. The Valhalla will be the brand's first hybrid and will be available in 2024.

    Also Read: Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

    Also Read: Formula 1 2022: Aston Martin's new car with revised livery revealed

    Also Read: Apple hires Aston Martin's Ex-chief engineer for 'Project Titan'

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh - adt

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today - adt

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know - adt

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Sadio Mane scores for Bayern Munich six minutes into debut against DC United-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Mane scores for Bayern 6 minutes into debut

    football Club friendlies Arsenal fans Mikel Arteta revel in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah strike partnership snt

    'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

    Darlings Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah RBA

    Darlings: Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3 All you need to know about upcoming smartphone gcw

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

    EPFO payroll Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May gcw

    EPFO payroll: Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon