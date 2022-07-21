Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan

In its 109-year history, the English brand's crest has only eight times undergone an upgrade prior to the introduction of the new design. "Intensity. Driven" is the brand's new slogan.

Aston Martin has unveiled a new logo, which will appear on the brand's upcoming lineup of vehicles. The new logo was only the eighth time the English brand's crest had been updated in its 109-year history. A new slogan, "Intensity. Driven." is included with the redesigned logo. According to the automaker, the new brand slogan honours the company's history of producing luxurious and sophisticated models that provided "intense driving pleasure" and its position as "makers of the most exquisitely addictive performance cars."

Closing looking at the new logo, it reveals that Aston has removed the semi-circular design element that previously surrounded the Aston Martin branding, and the number of lines extending outward from the central letting has been reduced from 21 to 20. The lines appear to be more prominent, as does the central Aston Martin branding on the crest, which seems to be more significant.

Aston Martin Executive Vice president and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said, "As we enter an exciting phase in product innovation, the design of the new wings was no exception. Every millimetre of every line, every shape within the new wings is drawn from the depths of our 109-year Aston Martin creative wellspring."

Reichman added that seeing this new identity in physical form, hand-crafted in Birmingham's jewellery quarter, is a proud moment for everyone involved. Further explaining that it's the first step toward the wings becoming the focal point of our next generation of ultra-luxurious performance sports cars.

At the upcoming French Grand Prix, the new logo will debut on the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 car livery. The new logo will be incorporated into the race car's livery; however, the car's nose will still bear the brand's original button logo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the brand's first F1 race entry.

According to the company, the new Aston Martin crest will not appear on the company's next generation of road cars.

The automaker recently revealed its electrification plans to offer electrified powertrains across its entire lineup by 2026. The company is expected to stop developing new combustion engine models by the decade's end. The Valhalla will be the brand's first hybrid and will be available in 2024.

