Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

    Sebastian Vettel is under investigation by the Australian Grand Prix stewards for riding a scooter back to the pits at the end of Friday's first practice at Albert Park.

    Australian Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner fans entertained snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    After missing out on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix due to Covid-19, Sebastian Vettel's return to Albert Park, Melbourne, has been an eventful one already. The Aston Martin driver has been cleared to participate in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix and was back behind the wheel for their FP1 on Friday.

    Also read - Australian GP: F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA

    However, the German's session came to a premature end with 15 minutes left on the clock as his AMR22 went up in smoke, forcing Vettel to stop on track due to an engine issue.

    Instead of jumping into a medical car or walking back to the garage, Vettel decided to go on an impromptu lap of the circuit on a scooter at the end of the session, waving to the crowd as he rode by.

    The German's improvised ride out on the track has not gone well with the FIA - also given the driver did not wear his helmet properly - and is now under investigation for 'entering the track without permission' on the said scooter.

    Article 26.7 of the F1 sporting regulations state that in the five-minute window after every practice session, no one is allowed on-track, at pit entry or pit exit except:

    – Marshals or other authorised personnel in the execution of their duty.

    – Drivers, when driving or on foot, having first received permission to do so from a marshal.

    – Team personnel, when either pushing a car or clearing equipment from the grid after all cars able to do so have left the grid on the formation lap.

    – Team personnel when assisting marshals in removing a car from the grid after the start of the sprint session or the race.

    Fans and F1 experts took to Twitter to react to Vettel's antics. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season snt

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

    football Rooney admission Every player, barring for Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo snt

    Rooney's admission: Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Punjab-Gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Match Prediction: Punjab and Gujarat desperate to gain upper hand

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Quinton de Kock 80 helps Lucknow Super Giants get past Delhi Capitals; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: De Kock's 80 helps Lucknow get past Delhi; Twitter celebrates

    Australian Grand Prix F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA snt

    Australian GP: F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA

    Recent Stories

    A man converts his rickshaw into a little mobile garden; netizens call it 'quite cool'

    A man converts his rickshaw into a little mobile garden; netizens call it 'quite cool'

    Bomb hoax calls scare in Bengaluru schools, bomb and dog squads rushed-ycb

    Breaking: Bomb threat to 4 Bengaluru schools turns out to be hoax

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: DC Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate vs LSG; rues losing wickets in a bunch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant fined for slow over-rate vs LSG; rues losing wickets in a bunch

    Diabetes to Erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for RBA

    Diabetes to erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan-dnm

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon