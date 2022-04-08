Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

Sebastian Vettel is under investigation by the Australian Grand Prix stewards for riding a scooter back to the pits at the end of Friday's first practice at Albert Park.

After missing out on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix due to Covid-19, Sebastian Vettel's return to Albert Park, Melbourne, has been an eventful one already. The Aston Martin driver has been cleared to participate in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix and was back behind the wheel for their FP1 on Friday.

However, the German's session came to a premature end with 15 minutes left on the clock as his AMR22 went up in smoke, forcing Vettel to stop on track due to an engine issue.

Instead of jumping into a medical car or walking back to the garage, Vettel decided to go on an impromptu lap of the circuit on a scooter at the end of the session, waving to the crowd as he rode by.

The German's improvised ride out on the track has not gone well with the FIA - also given the driver did not wear his helmet properly - and is now under investigation for 'entering the track without permission' on the said scooter.

Article 26.7 of the F1 sporting regulations state that in the five-minute window after every practice session, no one is allowed on-track, at pit entry or pit exit except:

– Marshals or other authorised personnel in the execution of their duty.

– Drivers, when driving or on foot, having first received permission to do so from a marshal.

– Team personnel, when either pushing a car or clearing equipment from the grid after all cars able to do so have left the grid on the formation lap.

– Team personnel when assisting marshals in removing a car from the grid after the start of the sprint session or the race.

