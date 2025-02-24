2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

The 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna is an excellent choice for the common people of India. With advanced features, it promises an efficient, stylish, and comfortable riding experience. Available in three variants, primarily differing in battery capacity, the price for each model (ex-showroom India) is as follows.

The 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna will be an excellent choice for the common people of India. This eco-friendly moped is designed to cater to both experienced riders who loved the original Luna and new customers. With a sleek design and advanced features, the E Luna promises an efficient, stylish, and comfortable riding experience. The 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna introduces modern design elements for enhanced appeal.

Kinetic Green

2025 Kinetic Green E Luna features, battery It measures 1985 mm in length, 735 mm in width, and 1036 mm in height. It has a 1335 mm wheelbase for improved stability. With a 170 mm ground clearance and a lightweight frame weighing 96 kg, it ensures a smooth ride on various terrains. The full digital instrument cluster displays important riding data including speed, battery charge, and estimated range. This enhances convenience for daily commuters. The base model E Luna X1 is powered by a 1.2 kW BLDC motor paired with a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion battery.

2025 Kinetic Green E Luna

2025 Kinetic Green E Luna range It offers a range of up to 90 km on a single charge. The mid-range E Luna X2 features a 2 kWh battery. This offers a slightly extended range of up to 110 km. The top-end model E Luna X3 features a 2.3 kWh battery. This further enhances riding performance. All three variants reach a maximum speed of 50 kmph, making them ideal for city commutes. Charging times vary, with the X1 taking 3 hours to fully charge and the X2 requiring approximately 4 hours with a standard 10 amp charger.

E Luna Electric Scooter

2025 Kinetic Green E Luna safety Designed for riding comfort and safety, the 2025 E Luna features hydraulic telescopic suspension, a combi-braking system for added safety, and 16-inch steel-spoke wheels that ensure durability. Additional features include a hazard warning indicator, stand alarm, low battery warning, USB charging port, and engine kill switch that enhances convenience and functionality. The moped is designed to provide a smooth, hassle-free riding experience with an eco-friendly approach.

E Luna Scooter Price

2025 Kinetic Green E Luna price The 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna is available in three unique variants. Primarily differing in battery capacity, the price for each model (ex-showroom India) is as follows: - E Luna X1 – ₹69,997

- E Luna X2 – ₹70,010

- E Luna X3 – ₹72,529 With its affordable price, practical design, and stable performance, the 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna emerges as a compelling choice for Indian commuters looking for an efficient electric two-wheeler.

