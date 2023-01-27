2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled, know its features; bookings start at Rs 50,000

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is presented with a new front fascia in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations in the Indian market. The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings have also started at a token payment of Rs 50,000 and it can be booked either online or by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota India has revealed the 2023 Innova Crysta MPV in the country. It will be offered in four grades—Zx (only 7-Seater), Vx, Gx, and G—in both 7-seater and 8-seater versions. Bookings for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta have already begun, with a nominal fee of Rs 50,000, and they may be made online or by going to the nearby Toyota store.

The 2023 Innova Crysta has a new front fascia and is offered with a diesel-manual engine and gearbox combo. White Pearl, Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black, and Avant Garde Bronze are the five colour options that were available for it.

The Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table, TFT MID with detailed Drive Information, Leather Seat Color Options (Black & Camel Tan), Ambient illumination, and One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats are just a few of the many bells and whistles included with the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta. The 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto, deserves special notice.

The MPV is equipped with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assistance, and three-point seatbelts.

The 2.4L diesel engine that powers the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It boasts of having both Eco and Power driving modes. Bookings for the new Innova Crysta began shortly after those for the recently released Innova HyCross, which has both powerful gasoline and electric hybrid engine options. Since the first-generation model was introduced in 2005, the firm has sold around a million MPVs.

(Photo: @Xroaders_001 | Twitter)