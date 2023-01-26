Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS comes at a price point of Rs 2.54 Crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market as it lock horns with Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 720S. The company has claimed that the GT4 RS can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The powertrain is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and offers a top speed of 315 kmph.

Porsche India debuted the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the country at the Festival of Dreams in Mumbai. The Jio World Convention Centre hosted the celebration to celebrate the sports car manufacturer's 75th anniversary. Although Porsche had previously soft-launched the GT4 RS in May 2022 and disclosed its pricing, this was the top model of the 718 series' first national debut.

Its 4.0L naturally aspirated engine generates 500 horsepower under the hood. According to the manufacturer, the GT4 RS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.4 seconds. The engine has a peak speed of 315 kmph and is coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

Only the Cayman coupe body type is available for the supercar. Compared to the normal 718 Cayman, the exterior has undergone a number of alterations. The GT4 RS receives a swan neck wing stand, an adjustable front diffuser, and a 30mm lower ride height. The rear windscreen has been replaced by a more aerodynamic Porsche model that improves airflow to the engine.

Also Read | Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

The manufacturer of high-performance automobiles asserts that this improves the audio of the vehicle. The front wings and bonnet of the GT4 RS are constructed of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, which makes them lighter. The supercar also has revised air vents and a lighter rear windscreen.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the flagship model of the 718 lineup, costs Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, it will face off against competitors like the Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 720S.

Also Read | Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?