2023 MG Hector facelift likely to launch in India on THIS date, here's what you can expect

MG Hector India has rolled out a new invite for January 5th, 2023, which is most likely the launch date for the upcoming updated Hector SUV. The carmaker has also confirmed several details on the new SUV including the use of an updated front main grille as well as a larger infotainment system inside the cabin.

The 2023 MG Hector is anticipated to be on sale on January 5th with a totally new inside and exterior. The updated model will receive several interior modifications in addition to exterior improvements including a new front grille and upgraded headlights in order to extend the lifespan of the present version.

The British automaker has released a number of teaser images showcasing the inside and front fascia of the next SUV. A new dashboard with a leather surface and a luxurious two-tone white and black colour scheme has been added to the inside. Moldings made of brushed aluminium look good with chrome accents.

Unquestionably, the infotainment system, a 14-inch touchscreen display optimised for portrait orientation, is the 2023 MG Hector's most striking feature. The largest touchscreen on the market will have new iSmart technology-based features for entertainment, connectivity, safety, and ease of use.

Notable features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, an all-digital instrument cluster, updated touch-sensitive controls, wireless smartphone charging, power-adjustable front seats, an automatic parking lock, leather upholstery, and more.

The 2023 MG Hector is expected to be equipped as standard with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and Level 2 ADAS-based driver aid and safety technologies.

The 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline and 2.0-liter turbodiesel engines should continue to be powerful options. Both the continuously variable automatic and the 6-speed manual will continue to be options. Either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission may be used with the 143 PS/250 Nm turbo-petrol engine. Despite producing 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, the diesel engine will only be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

