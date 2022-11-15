Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 MG Hector facelift likely to launch in India on THIS date, here's what you can expect

    MG Hector India has rolled out a new invite for January 5th, 2023, which is most likely the launch date for the upcoming updated Hector SUV. The carmaker has also confirmed several details on the new SUV including the use of an updated front main grille as well as a larger infotainment system inside the cabin.
     

    2023 MG Hector facelift likely to launch in India on THIS date here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    The 2023 MG Hector is anticipated to be on sale on January 5th with a totally new inside and exterior. The updated model will receive several interior modifications in addition to exterior improvements including a new front grille and upgraded headlights in order to extend the lifespan of the present version.

    The British automaker has released a number of teaser images showcasing the inside and front fascia of the next SUV. A new dashboard with a leather surface and a luxurious two-tone white and black colour scheme has been added to the inside. Moldings made of brushed aluminium look good with chrome accents.

    Also Read | BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh

    Unquestionably, the infotainment system, a 14-inch touchscreen display optimised for portrait orientation, is the 2023 MG Hector's most striking feature. The largest touchscreen on the market will have new iSmart technology-based features for entertainment, connectivity, safety, and ease of use.

    Notable features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, an all-digital instrument cluster, updated touch-sensitive controls, wireless smartphone charging, power-adjustable front seats, an automatic parking lock, leather upholstery, and more. 

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

    The 2023 MG Hector is expected to be equipped as standard with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and Level 2 ADAS-based driver aid and safety technologies.

    The 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline and 2.0-liter turbodiesel engines should continue to be powerful options. Both the continuously variable automatic and the 6-speed manual will continue to be options. Either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission may be used with the 143 PS/250 Nm turbo-petrol engine. Despite producing 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, the diesel engine will only be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

    Also Read | Audi Q8 e-tron: All-electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled, to launch in India by 2023

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India priced at Rs 33 99 lakh gcw

    BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG tipped to launch soon Here is what we know so far gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

    Audi Q8 e-tron All electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled to launch in India by 2023 gcw

    Audi Q8 e-tron: All-electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled, to launch in India by 2023

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched priced at Rs 67 05 lakh gcw

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched; priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

    Tata Motors becomes India s first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles gcw

    Tata Motors becomes India's first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches drb

    Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches

    Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary - adt

    Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Kieron Pollard announces retirement; appointed Mumbai Indians MI batting coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard announces retirement; appointed Mumbai Indians batting coach

    'Energy Observer' drops anchor in Kochi to deliver a message AJR

    'Energy Observer' drops anchor in Kochi to deliver a message

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon