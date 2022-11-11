Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to offer CNG as an option on the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine in the Grand Vitara. This vehicle's fuel economy will be comparable to the Toyota Hyryder CNG, which achieves 26.10 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki will unveil a new vehicle powered by compressed natural gas soon. The newest NEXA CNG vehicle is the Grand Vitara compact SUV, and it will soon be offered with a CNG-Petrol dual fuel option. Maruti debuted the CNG versions of the XL6 and Baleno earlier this week. The automaker's SUV portfolio, which now comprises the Brezza and Grand Vitara, will soon offer CNG options.

Powered by a 1.5-liter K15C four-cylinder engine, the Grand Vitara CNG. The XL6 CNG and Ertiga CNG both use the same type of fuel. Performance is expected to be on par with XL6 CNG, which produces 88 horsepower and 121.5 pound-feet of torque. Fuel efficiency for this car will be on par with the Toyota Hyryder CNG's 26.10 km/kg. It will be possible to purchase a CNG Hyryder or Grand Vitara with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Grand Vitara CNG's only rival when it makes its debut will be its sibling, the Hyryder CNG. The Grand Vitara CNG and Hyryder CNG's successful sales may inspire other manufacturers to create CNG versions of their own compact SUV models.

Maruti Grand Vitara has attained a market share of more than 20%. Grand Vitara placed third in October sales with 8,052 cars sold. Grand Vitara stands an excellent chance of unseating Seltos and even Creta from their position as the game's dominant player if it can maintain its current rate of play.

Sales of the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder as a pair have already overtaken those of the Seltos and are only somewhat trailing those of the Creta. The Hyryder and Grand Vitara are both getting ready to provide a compressed natural gas (CNG) alternative, which might be the final push they require to grab the lead in the small SUV market.