    BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh

    The new BYD Atto 3 is set to compete against the likes of Tata Nexon EV Max, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV, and others in the Indian market. According to the manufacturer, the Atto 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The electric SUV's claimed ranges from ARAI and NEDC are 521 km and 480 km, respectively.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has more than 1,500 reservations since it was unveiled for the Indian market last month. After the BYD E6 MPV, the Chinese automaker's second product in India is the BYD Atto 3. Beginning in January 2023, the business will start shipping the BYD Atto 3. The business claims that the electric SUV has a 480 km NEDC claimed range and a 521 km ARAI stated range.

    The Atto 3 EV, according to BYD, has three driving settings: Eco, Normal, and Sport. It is propelled by a front-mounted electric motor that has a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a maximum torque of 310 Newton metres. According to the manufacturer, the Atto 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has Blade Battery technology, which enables a 50-minute charge from 0% to 80%.

    Regarding appearance, the BYD Atto 3 EV has a sharp aerodynamic front with a silver grille, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. The SUV has a large light bar at the back. The vehicle has a black roof and a dual-tone paint job. Additionally, it has dual-tone alloy wheels that give the vehicle a sportier appearance.

    The BYD Atto 3's cabin has amenities including a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker audio system, a 12.8-inch touchscreen system, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Additionally, it has an automated parking brake, a 360-degree parking camera, an NFC card key, and an electric seat adjustment.

    By the end of 2022, the business intends to build 24 showrooms in 21 locations around the nation to sell the Atto 3. By the end of 2023, the brand wants to have at least 53 showrooms. The Sriperumbudur facility, which is situated in the greater Chennai area, will produce the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV

