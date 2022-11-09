Audi Q8 e-tron: All-electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled, to launch in India by 2023

The Audi Q8 e-interior tron's is identical to that of its predecessor, and the premium SUV is still packed with goodies. The standard leather seats include a three-stage seat ventilation feature, and you receive four-zone climate control. Additionally, there features a panoramic sunroof.

The all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV, which will serve as the company's flagship model, has been introduced by Audi. The business will also release a Sportback variant of the Q8 e-tron in addition to the SUV. Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron will have a WLTP range of 343 miles (about 550+ km), and Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will have a WLTP driving range of 330 miles (approximately 531 km) on a single charge. By the middle of 2023, the SUV variant is most likely to debut in India.

The electric SUV has dimensions of 4,915 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width, and 1,633 mm in height. It has a 2,928 mm wheelbase and a 569 litre trunk. Interestingly, it also boasts of 62 litres space in the front which has been termed as ‘frunk’.

The exterior of the Audi Q8 e-tron has a two-dimensional design of the four rings as part of its new corporate identity, and the model writing with the Audi emblem on the B-pillar is another brand-new addition.

The Q8 e-tron from Audi comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard equipment and is offered with three different drivetrain options. The entry-level Audi Q8 50 e-tron variant, with a 95kWh battery pack, produces 337 bhp and 664 Nm. The e-SUV has a peak speed of 200 kmph and a driving range of 450 km on a single charge. It has a 0.26 cw drag coefficient.

Additionally, the middle Audi Q8 55 e-tron model will have two electric motors with a combined 404 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque. With a 114kWh battery pack in charge, it will have a 531 km range on a single charge.

The top-of-the-line, high-performance Audi SQ8 e-tron will have three electric motors that can produce a maximum of 497 horsepower and a maximum torque of 973 Nm. It has a range of 457 kilometres and a peak speed cap of 210 kmph.

The air-spring suspension with regulated shock absorption is standard equipment for the electric SUV. A total of 76mm of body height adjustment is also possible. Electronic stability control (ESC), Remote park assist plus, Digital Matrix LED headlights, 10.1-inch display, MMI touch response operating system with voice control, and Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution are some of the standout features of the Q8 e-tron.

Additionally, the Audi Q8 e-tron has approximately 40 driving assistance systems with up to five radar sensors, five cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent using a DC charging station in just 31 minutes, which equates to a range of up to 386 kilometres. A 11kW AC charger is also available for use in charging the electric SUV. A 22kW optional AC charging upgrade is provided by the firm.

The Q8 e-tron can be fully charged in around four hours and 45 minutes using a 22kW power source and in approximately nine hours and fifteen minutes using an 11kW power source.

By mid-November, the SUV will be available for purchase in the UK. At the same time, the price will also be disclosed. The earliest planned delivery are set for April 2023. Therefore, it is quite likely that it would be released in the Indian market around the second half of 2023.