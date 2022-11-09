Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Audi Q8 e-tron: All-electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled, to launch in India by 2023

    The Audi Q8 e-interior tron's is identical to that of its predecessor, and the premium SUV is still packed with goodies. The standard leather seats include a three-stage seat ventilation feature, and you receive four-zone climate control. Additionally, there features a panoramic sunroof.

    Audi Q8 e-tron All electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled to launch in India by 2023 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    The all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV, which will serve as the company's flagship model, has been introduced by Audi. The business will also release a Sportback variant of the Q8 e-tron in addition to the SUV. Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron will have a WLTP range of 343 miles (about 550+ km), and Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will have a WLTP driving range of 330 miles (approximately 531 km) on a single charge. By the middle of 2023, the SUV variant is most likely to debut in India.

    The electric SUV has dimensions of 4,915 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width, and 1,633 mm in height. It has a 2,928 mm wheelbase and a 569 litre trunk. Interestingly, it also boasts of 62 litres space in the front which has been termed as ‘frunk’.

    Also Read | 2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched; priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

    The exterior of the Audi Q8 e-tron has a two-dimensional design of the four rings as part of its new corporate identity, and the model writing with the Audi emblem on the B-pillar is another brand-new addition.

    The Q8 e-tron from Audi comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard equipment and is offered with three different drivetrain options. The entry-level Audi Q8 50 e-tron variant, with a 95kWh battery pack, produces 337 bhp and 664 Nm. The e-SUV has a peak speed of 200 kmph and a driving range of 450 km on a single charge. It has a 0.26 cw drag coefficient.

    Also Read | 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    Additionally, the middle Audi Q8 55 e-tron model will have two electric motors with a combined 404 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque. With a 114kWh battery pack in charge, it will have a 531 km range on a single charge.

    The top-of-the-line, high-performance Audi SQ8 e-tron will have three electric motors that can produce a maximum of 497 horsepower and a maximum torque of 973 Nm. It has a range of 457 kilometres and a peak speed cap of 210 kmph.

    The air-spring suspension with regulated shock absorption is standard equipment for the electric SUV. A total of 76mm of body height adjustment is also possible. Electronic stability control (ESC), Remote park assist plus, Digital Matrix LED headlights, 10.1-inch display, MMI touch response operating system with voice control, and Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution are some of the standout features of the Q8 e-tron.

    Also Read | Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    Additionally, the Audi Q8 e-tron has approximately 40 driving assistance systems with up to five radar sensors, five cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

    The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent using a DC charging station in just 31 minutes, which equates to a range of up to 386 kilometres. A 11kW AC charger is also available for use in charging the electric SUV. A 22kW optional AC charging upgrade is provided by the firm.

    The Q8 e-tron can be fully charged in around four hours and 45 minutes using a 22kW power source and in approximately nine hours and fifteen minutes using an 11kW power source. 

    also Read | Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

    By mid-November, the SUV will be available for purchase in the UK. At the same time, the price will also be disclosed. The earliest planned delivery are set for April 2023. Therefore, it is quite likely that it would be released in the Indian market around the second half of 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched priced at Rs 67 05 lakh gcw

    2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched; priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

    Tata Motors becomes India s first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles gcw

    Tata Motors becomes India's first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil today When where to watch it live Here is what we know gcw

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to unveil today: When, where to watch it live? Here's what we know

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins pre bookings open delivery to commence by November end gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut know all about it watch gcw

    Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 debut; know all about it

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK enters final as Mohammad Rizwan-Babar Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: PAK enters final as Rizwan-Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details AJR

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple Watch video gcw

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging 50MP dual cameras launched in global market Know details here gcw

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here

    It s our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark - adt

    'It's our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon