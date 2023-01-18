2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28; Check out expected price, features, other details

The new 2023 BMW X1 will be offered with a petrol (sDrive 18i) and a diesel (sDrive 18d) engine option in India. The new X1, when launched, will take on other compact luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the facelifted Volvo XC40, and the new Audi Q3.

The third-generation BMW X1, a tiny luxury SUV that has been a fan favourite among automotive aficionados for more than ten years, is returning with a bang. The 2023 BMW X1, which goes on sale on January 28 in India, is expected to revolutionise its market thanks to its svelte appearance, cutting-edge technology, and potent engine choices. With reservations currently available for a low price of Rs. 50,000, interest in this SUV is at an all-time high.

For the new BMW X1, clients in India may select between a petrol (sDrive 18i) or a diesel (sDrive 18d) engine. The 2.0 litre, four cylinder diesel engine provides 150 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque, compared to the 1.5 litre, three cylinder gasoline engine's 136 horsepower and 230 Nm. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox coupled to both engines transmits power to the front wheels.

The new BMW X1 has a huge kidney grille with a lot of chrome on either side, flat door handles, and massive wheel arches. The wheelbase is 22 mm longer, 43 mm longer, 22 mm wider, and 43 mm higher on the new X1. The X1's interior boasts a redesigned dashboard layout with a curved display, 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, linked car technologies, ADAS features, and park assist.

The new X1 is anticipated to be priced by BMW at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will continue to face competition from the Mercedes Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, and Audi Q3 once it is released.

