Find out what the stars have in store for you this Sunday, June 1st, 2025. This comprehensive guide provides daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries:

Relief comes from long-standing stress. Don't indulge in any illegal activities, or you'll get caught. Seek advice from experienced people before making any decisions. There will be sweetness between husband and wife. Stay away from negative thoughts. Spend time close to nature.

Taurus:

Pay attention to personal work along with household chores. Your negligence will hurt others. Students will pay more attention to studies and career. Pay attention to colleagues' advice at work. Job seekers will find work somewhere. The family atmosphere will be happy.

Gemini:

The planetary position is good. Make good use of this time. There will be tension with close relatives. Young people will focus on career rather than confusion. There will be progress in machinery and factory related works. Starting rather than thinking too much. Don't do money business today.

Cancer:

Do not interfere in anyone's personal affairs. Postpone land work for now. Currently the planet is not favorable. Work hard and you will get results. Be happy to get permission from family members in the relationship. Be careful in your diet to avoid gas and constipation.

Leo:

Young people will be happy to get some good career information. Visiting places of worship can also be a program. Follow the advice and guidance of elders in the house. Government employees should maintain patience and peace in public affairs. Skin allergies may increase. Protect yourself from the current weather.

Virgo:

Work that has been stalled for some time will see some speed today. This will create a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere in the home. It is better to prioritize your work. Business activities will continue as usual. Job seekers will have to make some changes in their work. Married life will be happy. Intimacy will also grow in love relationships.

Libra:

If you get a chance, use it quickly and make the most of every opportunity. The position of the planets is in your favor. You will also get the right results according to your qualifications. It is also important to be careful about financial matters. Some family responsibilities may increase. There will also be proper cooperation from colleagues and subordinates. Success will be found in matters related to love.

Scorpio:

Spend some time in introspection along with daily routine. Young people will be a little dissatisfied with their financial situation. There may be a travel program at this time. Be patient when dealing with your colleagues and employees. There will be irritation by nature. Don't forget to meditate.

Sagittarius:

There will be purchase of items related to home and family comforts. The financial situation will be better than before. The arrival of an unpleasant person at home spoils the mood. Do not interfere in other people's affairs. At this time, an important decision about work will have to be made. Time will be a bit weak in terms of health. Do not show any negligence in getting treatment at this time.

Capricorn:

Keep your ego in check. It can damage relationships. Recognize the value of time. Pay attention to the respect of elders in the house. There will be some new projects in the field. There is a favorable time to complete the remaining work. You will achieve your goal in your job and success is also possible. Husband and wife will have a cooperative attitude towards each other. Lovers should set aside time for each other.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says that long-term anxiety and stress will be relieved. You will be able to complete your tasks peacefully. Relationships with siblings will also be sweet. A special item is being stolen or lost. There may be a small quarrel between father and son. Control your speech and anger. Take every little thing in business seriously. This will make your work successful.

Pisces:

You will get the full result of your hard work and dedication. Do any work in a planned manner, success is certain. Problems related to youth career will be solved. Care should be taken while communicating. Anger can make things worse. Overconfidence will cause you trouble. So control your anger. You will be successful in any business venture.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.