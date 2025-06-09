When is the 5th Bada Mangal: According to scriptures, the month of Jyeshtha holds special significance. All Tuesdays of this month are called Bada Mangal. In 2025, there are five Bada Mangals, with only one remaining in June. This day also coincides with a full moon, further enhancing its importance. Performing certain rituals on this day can bestow the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Learn about the date of the last Bada Mangal of 2025 and the rituals to perform.

When is the last Bada Mangal of 2025?

June 10, 2025, marks the full moon day of Jyeshtha month, also the last day of the month. This day is the last Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha, also known as Budhwa Mangal. The full moon on June 10th adds to its significance, as it is considered auspicious to offer Chola (a ceremonial offering) to Lord Hanuman.

Rituals for Bada Mangal

1. On the last Bada Mangal, offer Chola to Lord Hanuman's idol with sindoor (vermilion) and chameli (jasmine) oil. A lamp filled with pure ghee should be kept lit during the offering.

2. Recite the Hanuman Chalisa at least 11 times and offer jaggery and chickpeas to Lord Hanuman. This can bring good luck.

3. Chanting Hanuman mantras on Bada Mangal is an easy and effective way to please Lord Hanuman.

4. Offer churma (a sweet dish) made with pure ghee to Lord Hanuman. This is a beloved offering. Bananas can also be offered.

5. Offer a red flag at a Hanuman temple.

6. Offer a sacred thread (janeu) to Lord Hanuman's idol.

7. Offer kewda (screwpine) perfume to Lord Hanuman.

8. Offer sweet paan (betel leaf without tobacco or areca nut) to Lord Hanuman.

9. Recite the Sunderkand at a Hanuman temple.

10. Light a four-wicked lamp with mustard oil at a Hanuman temple.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.